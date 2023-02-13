Secret Service official about investigation of Biden’s gun: ‘Maybe we were asked for a favor?’

by WorldTribune Staff, February 13, 2023

U.S. Secret Service records related to the investigation of Hunter Biden’s gun, reportedly disposed of in a dumpster in Delaware in October 2018, show agency officials discussing media reports of its alleged involvement. One finds it “odd” that the Secret Service was involved in the investigation when Joe and Hunter Biden were not receiving Secret Service protection at the time.

Another official responds: “Maybe we were asked for a favor?”

The records, obtained by Judicial Watch in a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit, also show the Secret Service alerted the Biden White House and crafted a public statement insisting it had “no involvement in this alleged incident” and refused to provide any additional clarification to media inquiries.

“These new documents suggest that one can’t take at face value the Secret Service’s denial that it wasn’t involved in the Hunter Biden gun cover-up,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

Judicial Watch reported in December 2022 that the Secret Service repeatedly changed its position about whether it is in possession of records related to the investigation of Hunter Biden’s gun.

House Oversight Committee chair James Comer on Monday called for an investigation of the Secret Service, accusing the agency of taking part in a “bizarre” ploy to protect Hunter Biden, even when the Biden family did not have Secret Service protection.

On Oct. 29, 2020, a person whose name is redacted emails a Secret Service official in the “PID” (Protective Intelligence and Assessment Division) with a link to a Blaze article published earlier that day, reporting that Hallie Biden had taken a handgun owned by Hunter Biden in October 2018 and thrown it into a supermarket trash bin. The official then forwards the article to another official in the PID.

An official whose name is redacted later comments in this chain: “Oh dear…”

After being forwarded the same Blaze article, an unidentified Protective Intelligence Research Specialist responds to his colleagues: “It’s kind of odd that we were involved in the missing gun investigation when neither Hunter or Joe were even receiving USSS [Secret Service] protection at the time? Hmmm.” Another official replies: “Maybe we were asked for a favor?”

Senior Secret Service officials, whose names were disclosed in the records, were also notified of The Blaze article on Nov. 2, 2020, including James Henry, then-Special Agent in Charge of the Philadelphia Field Office; Michael D’Ambrosio, Assistant Director of the U.S. Secret Service in charge of oversight of all Secret Service domestic and foreign Secret Service offices; Steven Stanford, then-Deputy Assistant Director; Leonza Newsome III, then-Deputy Director; and Douglas Henderson, Deputy Assistant Director, Office of Investigations.

On March 26, 2021, New York Post reporter Lorena Mongelli reaches out to the Secret Service Communications Office, asking for comment on text messages on Hunter Biden’s laptop:

“It appears the text messages were sent from Hunter Biden in which he indicates that the Secret Service did in fact respond to the Oct. 23, 2018 [gun] incident. This information contradicts your previous statement relating to the incident and we would like to know whether the Secret Service would like to respond to these new findings,” Mongelli writes.

A person from the Communications Office, whose name is redacted replies: “We have received your inquiry, would you be able to provide copies of these alleged text messages for reference?”

Mongelli responds: “The Daily Mail actually posted copies of the same text messages the NY Post is referencing.”

This is what one text from Hunter Biden says: “She stole the gun out of my trunk lock box and threw it in a garbage can full to the top at Jansens [sic]. Then told me it was my problem to deal with,” Hunter wrote. “Then when the police the FBI the secret service came on the scene she said she took it from me because she was scared I would harm myself due to o my drug and alcohol problem and our volatile relationship and that she was afraid for the kids.”

