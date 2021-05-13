Second coming of Jimmy Carter: Reversing MAGA brings back inflation, gas lines, global unrest

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, May 13, 2021

“I remember 17 percent inflation and long (gas) lines and Israel being in trouble in the Carter years, and we don’t want to go back to the Carter years,” Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley said on Wednesday.

“We want to go forward,” Grassley, who was actually in Congress during the Carter administration, added.

It may be too late for that, Senator.

Inflation, gas lines and global unrest marked the painful “malaise” of the Carter years. Add to that a humanitarian disaster at the southern border and you have Team Biden. It’s Jimmy Carter 2.0 on steroids.

As radio and TV host Mark Levin put it, Joe Biden is a “human pandemic.”

“Every one of these crises you mentioned were created by Joe Biden,” Levin said on Wednesday’s broadcast of “Hannity” on Fox News. “Joe Biden is a human pandemic. That’s exactly what he is. From the border, to the currency, to inflation, the price of food, the price of gasoline, the price of toys and plastics and steel — go right down the list. He has opened a Pandora’s Box to inflation and that is a tough box to shut.”

Democrats, Levin added, “are used to these sort of things since they create inflation, and recession, and depressions all the time, taking our money and money that doesn’t even exist and throwing it all over the place to give money to its base as they follow this Marxist ideology of class warfare.”

On the world stage, Levin noted that Biden has been great “not for our allies but for our enemies. Hamas sees it, Islamic Jihad sees it, the Palestinian terrorists see it — that’s why they’re doing what they’re doing. The communist Chinese see it, they thumb their nose at Biden. Putin sees it, they all see it. It’s a much more dangerous world as a result of Biden being in the Oval Office. He is absolutely pathetic.”

In less than five months, Biden has reversed President Donald Trump’s MAGA agenda. Although the corporate media, or more accurately the propaganda arm of the Democrat Party, continues to prop up Biden and his team, Americans are rightly pissed.

“Concerns about inflation are widespread, as Americans see higher prices for groceries and expect even higher prices in the future,” Rasmussen Reports found in a recent survey.

By the numbers: Fully 76 percent of U.S. adults are at least “somewhat concerned” about inflation — and of that, 45 percent are “very concerned.” Only 14 percent are “not very concerned” and 2 percent “not at all concerned.”

The Zero Hedge blog noted: “We’ve reached a point now where anyone who can’t see inflation is clearly not paying attention. Inflation has now become so ridiculous that … even the price of a used car is increasing — by a lot. Since January 2020, new car prices have increased by 9.6 percent. But used car prices are up 16.7 percent over the same period.”

“The cost of used cars and trucks have now topped $25,000 for the first time,” MarketWatch wrote. “Prices have soared 21 percent over the past year, the [Consumer Price Index] showed. … The cost of food is also rising twice as fast as it was before the pandemic.”

Gas prices continue to rise and consumer prices have jumped 4.2 percent — the fastest price hike in more than a decade.

“Joe Biden is Jimmy Carter minus the cheese,” Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley noted in a May 13 op-ed.

“Inflation. Gas lines. Rising unrest overseas. All we need are some cheese lines and voila, it’ll be the Jimmy Carter White House years all over again,” Chumley wrote. “Combine that with the reluctance for people to go back to work — due almost entirely to the Biden administration’s continued push for extra money for the unemployed — and the recipe for a Carter-like economic disaster is just about complete.”

And how do Biden and the Democrats respond? “By calling for another $1.9 trillion stimulus bill,” Chumley noted. “Nothing says ‘nothing’s wrong’ like pretending and printing some more money.”

Sen. Grassley blamed the spike in consumer prices on Team Biden’s trillions in stimulus spending, calling it reminiscent of the runaway inflation under Carter.

“When you have $6 trillion suggested to be spent, and $2 trillion already going out to the economy, this is going to feed the fires of inflation,” Grassley said on Fox News’s “Your World.”

Grassley referenced the “long lines, people fighting at the pumps to get in, and then you’ve got the prospect of 5 percent inflation now.”

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz said on Wednesday while Biden’s policies are failing “across the board,” the media doom and gloom from the Trump era is gone.

“But as it’s getting worse and worse, the corporate media has stopped covering it. You turn on the six o’clock news and suddenly the Biden border crisis has disappeared,” Cruz said.

