Seattle closes park for Christians’ Labor Day rally as Antifa protests continue

Seattle plans to shut down a park to prevent a Christian rally from being held there on Labor Day even as left-wing protesters descended on the city for a holiday weekend of mass anti-Trump and anti-police demonstrations.

Sean Feucht Ministries had scheduled a worship rally Monday at Gas Works Park, but Seattle Parks and Recreation said in a Friday statement that the park would be closed that day “due to anticipated crowding that could impact the public health of residents,” citing the risk of novel coronavirus transmission.

“Out of concerns for the safety of all those who visit Gas Works Park we have opted to close the entire park for the day,” said the department. “Seattle Parks and Recreation does not allow unpermitted public events to take place in Seattle parks and asks the public [to] continue to adhere to current public health guidelines so that we can keep our parks open.”

