‘Seal is now broken’: Former President Trump steps up counteroffensive against DOJ

July 7, 2023

On June 13, former President Donald Trump stated that “the seal is now broken?” Perhaps he meant that all the pretending had ended, especially by those who had pretended to demonstrate the utmost loyalty and patriotism.

Regardless, he is ramping up his own offensive against a multi-pronged crusade to silence him for good.

On Thursday, Trump slammed special counsel Jack Smith and the Department of Justice for ignoring the Presidential Records Act (PRA) in pursuing the Mar-a-Lago documents case against him.

“Deranged Jack Smith purposefully omitted the Presidential Records Act from his sham Indictment, even though he knows that the PRA is the only law that applies to this subject,” Trump said in a statement. “Nor does he mention the Clinton Socks Case, or any of the many others cases that are exactly on point, and completely vindicate me. He should be ashamed of himself but, more importantly, he, the DOJ, and the FBI, should be sanctioned for PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT and Grand Jury Abuse. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!”

Trump added: “Whatever happened to the 1,850 BOXES of Documents that Biden won’t show to anybody? What about the Docs found in Chinatown, D.C., and those in his unsecured garage, where Hunter stayed as China was sending Biden millions and millions of dollars for doing absolutely ‘nothing?’ Maybe the nothing was ‘for doing plenty!’ ”

In one of this initial Twitter videos after departing from Fox News, Tucker Carlson noted: “Nobody with Trump’s views is allowed to have power in this country. Criticize our wars, and you’re disqualified. If you keep it up, we’ll send you to prison. That’s the message Washington is sending, not just the Democratic Party is sending, but both parties are sending.”

In a July 5 Truth Social post, Trump noted: “Where are the White House SECURITY TAPES, like the ones I openly and happily gave to Deranged Jack Smith, which will quickly show where the Cocaine in the White House came from??? They already know the answer, but probably don’t like it!”

