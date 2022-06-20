Scottish man in 60s blocked from donating blood over pregnancy question

by WorldTribune Staff, June 20, 2022

A Scottish man who has donated blood for many years said his most recent attempt to donate was refused after he failed to indicate on an official form whether or not he was pregnant.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Leslie Sinclair was turned away by staff at a clinic in Scotland after failing to indicate whether he was either pregnant, or had been pregnant within the last six months.

“I pointed out to the staff that it was impossible for me to be in that position but I was told that I would need to answer, otherwise I couldn’t give blood,” the 66-year-old said.

“It is nonsensical and it makes me angry because there are vulnerable people waiting for blood, including children, and in desperate need of help,” he continued. “But they’ve been denied my blood because of the obligation to answer a question that can’t possibly be answered.”

The head of Scotland’s blood donation service — which exists as part of the UK’s larger socialized National Health Service — said the decision to deny Sinclair’s donation was made out of “inclusiveness,” adding that it is not always clear whether someone is or is not pregnant.

“As a public body we take cognizance of changes in society around how such questions may be asked without discrimination and have a duty to promote inclusiveness — therefore all donors are now asked the same question,” organization director Marc Turner said.

Reportedly arising out of a transgenderism-inspired push to “promote inclusiveness,” the rejection is only the latest incident related to militant trans ideology to hit the media in the UK and Ireland, Breitbart News noted.

A recent report that examined the effect transgenderism is having on Great Britain’s justice system recently found that the rights and safety of transgender rapists are being put ahead of victims of sexual assault.

According to the report, the UK’s prison service in particular is putting women in danger by recognizing biological males as women — even if and when they still have male genitalia — even forcing the fellow female inmates to use said males’ preferred pronouns under the threat of having their prison sentences extended.

“The safety of female prisoners is being put at risk, and their dignity and privacy undermined, by being incarcerated with biological males, some of whom are known sex offenders,” the report said.

“The Ministry of Justice acknowledges that this is causing high levels of fear and anxiety to women who are often already traumatized by their experiences of sexual assault and domestic abuse, yet the wish of trans-identifying males to be placed in the women’s estate is given priority,” it continued.

In Ireland, pro-transgenderism militants have been attacking the country’s state-owned broadcaster after a radio show broadcast by the company enabled open discussion of transgender ideology.

Critics of the open discussion — which included a father phoning into the show to describe how his lesbian daughter was labelled “transphobic” for not dating a male who identified as a woman — was slammed as “triggering” by state-sponsored parade organizer Dublin Pride.

“Dublin Pride is both angered and disappointed by the recent unacceptable, triggering and extremely harmful anti-trans ‘discussions’ that have been given a platform on Joe Duffy’s Liveline on RTÉ Radio 1,” a statement from the organization said.

