Scotland cut down 14 million trees to clear way for wind turbines

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 14, 2022

Late last year, Scotland was the site of the United Nations 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) climate summit.

The globalists at the COP26 summit in Glasgow agreed to end deforestation by 2030.

So the slaughter of 14 million trees would seem an especially ironic move.

But that, indeed, is what Scotland did.

As reported in the Scottish publication The Herald, authorities in Scotland approved the removal of 14 million trees to clear forest land for 21 wind turbines.

Leftists apparently are so intent on ending the use of fossil fuels that they are willing to rape Mother Earth to get there.

“The Scottish Government has moved to reassure that more trees have been planted, but it is unknown what proportion of these are mature plants that play a bigger role in turning carbon into oxygen,” the report said. “A Scottish conservation charity, which has planted almost two million trees across the Highlands, believes that both wind farms and trees are key to reducing carbon levels.”

The Herald cited a spokesman for Forestry and Land Scotland as saying: “Renewable energy and forests are key to Scotland’s contribution to mitigating climate change and FLS is successfully managing both elements. The figure for trees felled for windfarm development on Scotland’s forests and land, as managed by FLS, over the past 20 years is 13.9 million. However, it should be noted that these trees – being a commercial crop – will have eventually have been felled and passed into the timber supply chain in any case.”

But once wind turbine installations are placed on the site where the trees once thrived, the trees can no longer be regrown as part of a sustainable timber supply chain.

