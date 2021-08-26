Scientists: Fully vaccinated carry 251 times the Covid viral load as unvaccinated

by WorldTribune Staff, August 26, 2021

Scientists have discovered that fully vaccinated individuals carry 251 times the viral load of Covid in their nostrils compared to the unvaccinated.

The researchers, who detailed their findings in a paper by the prestigious Oxford University Clinical Research Group published Aug. 10 in The Lancet, found that while the jab moderates symptoms of infection, it also allows vaccinated individuals to carry unusually high viral loads without becoming ill at first, potentially transforming them into pre-symptomatic superspreaders.

“This phenomenon may be the source of the shocking post-vaccination surges in heavily vaccinated populations globally,” Dr. Peter McCullough noted in an Aug. 23 analysis for Children’s Health Defense’s The Defender.

The researchers who authored the paper found widespread vaccine failure and high rates of Covid transmission under tightly controlled circumstances in a hospital lockdown in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The scientists studied healthcare workers who were unable to leave the hospital for two weeks. The data showed that fully vaccinated workers — about two months after injection with the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine — acquired, carried and presumably transmitted the Delta variant to their vaccinated colleagues.

“They almost certainly also passed the Delta infection to susceptible unvaccinated people, including their patients. Sequencing of strains confirmed the workers transmitted SARS-CoV-2 to one another,” McCullough noted.

Some U.S. scientists have made the same observations. The CDC has confirmed the Covid vaccines have failed to stop transmission of the virus.

The research out of Vietnam, McCullough noted, provides “a key piece to the puzzle explaining why the Delta outbreak is so formidable — fully vaccinated are participating as Covid-19 patients and acting as powerful Typhoid Mary-style superspreaders of the infection. Vaccinated individuals are blasting out concentrated viral explosions into their communities and fueling new Covid surges. Vaccinated healthcare workers are almost certainly infecting their co-workers and patients, causing horrendous collateral damage.”

McCullough continued: “Health systems should drop vaccine mandates immediately, take stock of Covid-19 recovered workers who are robustly immune to Delta and consider the ramifications of their current vaccinated healthcare workers as potential threats to high risk patients and co-workers.”

