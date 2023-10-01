Scientific paper: Risk of death from Covid shots 1,000 times greater than previously reported

by WorldTribune Staff, October 1, 2023

All-cause mortality data from 17 countries show that the Covid shots had zero beneficial effect on reducing mortality, researchers say in a scientific paper.

Researchers wrote in a paper published Sept. 17 by Correlation Research in the Public Interest (not yet peer-reviewed), that unprecedented peaks in high all-cause mortality in each of the countries — especially among the elderly population when Covid shots were deployed — coincided with the rollout of third and fourth booster doses.

The overall risk of death induced by the Covid injections is 1,000 times greater than previously reported in data from clinical trials, adverse event monitoring, and cause-of-death statistics obtained from death certificates, The Epoch Times noted in a Sept. 28 report citing the scientific paper.

The researchers had quantified the vaccine-dose fatality rate (vDFR) for all ages — which is the ratio of inferred vaccine-induced deaths to vaccine doses delivered in a given population. After analyzing mortality data, the researchers calculated a mean all-ages fatal toxicity by injection of vDFR of one death per 800 injections across all ages and countries.

This equates to 17 million Covid vaccine-related deaths worldwide from 13.25 billion injections as of Sept. 2, 2023, the researchers wrote.

“This would correspond to a mass iatrogenic event that killed (0.213 ± 0.006) % of the world population (1 death per 470 living persons, in less than 3 years), and did not measurably prevent any deaths,” the authors said.

All-cause mortality is the death rate from all causes of death for a population in a specific time period. It is seen as the most reliable data for detecting and epidemiologically characterizing events driving death and for measuring the population-level impact of any surge or collapse in deaths from any cause.

“All-cause mortality is a good feature to use in statistical medical analyses since there is no ambiguity in whether someone has died or not,” Stephanie Seneff, a senior research scientist at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), told The Epoch Times. “It is highly disturbing that these authors have found a consistent trend among seventeen countries showing a significant increase in all-cause mortality coinciding with extensive COVID vaccine rollout. Their estimate of one death for every 800 injections globally is alarming.”

The researchers conducted an analysis of all-cause mortality using data from the World Mortality Dataset for 17 equatorial and Southern Hemisphere countries: Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Malaysia, New Zealand, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, Suriname, Thailand, and Uruguay. Equatorial countries have no summer and winter seasons, so there are no seasonal variations in their all-cause mortality patterns.

Seneff said her investigations into potential mechanisms of vaccine injury have led her to believe that it is plausible that the Covid injections are “extremely toxic” and should not have been approved by regulatory agencies.

Key findings frm the 180-page report:

• In all countries included in the analysis, all-cause mortality increased when Covid shots were deployed.

• Nine of 17 countries had no detectable excess deaths following the World Health Organization’s March 11, 2020, declaration of the pandemic until the beginning of the Covid vaccination campaign.

• Unprecedented peaks in all-cause mortality were observed in January and February 2022, during the summer season of Southern Hemisphere countries coinciding with or following the rollout of boosters in 15 of 17 countries studied.

• Excess all-cause mortality during the vaccination period beginning January 2021 was 1.74 million deaths, or one death per 800 injections, in the 17 countries studied.

•The vDFR increased exponentially with age, reaching almost 5 percent among those 90 years and older who received a fourth vaccine dose.

Denis Rancourt, co-director of Correlation Research in the Public Interest with a doctorate in physics, told The Epoch Times: “There is no evidence in the hard data of all-cause mortality of a beneficial effect from the Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. No lives were saved. On the contrary, the evidence can be understood in terms of being subjected to a toxic substance. The risk of death per injection increases exponentially with age. The policy of prioritizing the elderly for injection must be ended immediately.”

