Scientific American appears to endorse geoengineering the stratosphere to control the climate

by WorldTribune Staff, November 27, 2023

Climate alarmists are so convinced of their favored doomsday scenario that some are endorsing solar radiation management (SRM), which entails geoengineering the stratosphere.

This after Wikipedia and numerous fact-checkers have for years debunked the “chemtrail conspiracy theory” thought to be motivated by various malign designs including “solar radiation management”. Not only is the theory “erroneous” Wikipedia declared but even Edward Snowden told Joe Rogan it was “not a thing.”

In an October analysis titled “It’s Time to Engineer the Sky”, Scientific American posits the belief that the time for SRM to graduate from idea to reality is now.

“Global warming is so rampant that some scientists say we should begin altering the stratosphere to block incoming sunlight, even if it jeopardizes rain and crops,” the analysis said.

On Feb. 27 of this year, 110 climate change researchers published an open letter urging government support for SRM research. The following day the United Nations called for international regulations that could pave the way for experimentation.

In June, the Biden administration released a report outlining what an SRM research program could look like.

SRM’s appeal to the world’s elites comes from its potential to produce effects quickly.

It’s “the only thing political leaders can do that would have a discernible influence on temperature within their term in office,” says Ken Caldeira, a climate scientist emeritus at the Carnegie Institution for Science, who is also a senior scientist at Breakthrough Energy, an organization founded by Bill Gates.

“As it becomes clear that humans are unlikely to reduce emissions quickly enough to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius, some scientists say SRM might be less scary than allowing warming to continue unabated. Proposals for cooling the planet are becoming more concrete even as the debate over them grows increasingly rancorous,” the analysis said.

So, many of those who believe humans are responsible for climate change believe humans should try to fix it.

Nothing could go wrong, could it?

This comes later in the analysis: Higher doses of SRM “could increasingly distort the climate, altering weather patterns in ways that pit nation against nation, possibly leading to war.”

The analysis notes that 400 scientists have signed an open letter urging governments to adopt a worldwide ban on SRM experiments.

Other scientists are proceeding, if reluctantly. “All the scientists I know who are working on this—none of them want to be working on it,” says Alan Robock, a climatologist at Rutgers University. Robock said he studies SRM out of a sense of obligation: “If somebody’s tempted to do this in the future, should know what the consequences would be.”

