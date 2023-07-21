School board kicks out California superintendent who opposes notifying parents of kids’ gender transition

by WorldTribune Staff, July 21, 2023

California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond was ejected from a local school board after he tried to intervene in a meeting about parental notification for gender transitions.

Chino Valley Unified Board President Sonja Shaw kicked Thurmond out of the meeting, saying he was “proposing things that pervert children.”

During the public comment portion of the meeting, Thurmond called on the school board not to approve a policy which notifies parents if their child is changing genders.

The Chino Valley board disregarded Thurmond’s plea and voted 4-1 to approve the policy that requires schools in the district to notify parents or guardians if a child wishes to change his or her gender.

A recent Rasmussen poll found that 84% of California voters support laws requiring parents to be notified about gender transitions by children at school.

The Orange County Register reported: “The policy introduced in June requires schools to notify parents in writing within three days after their child identifies as transgender, is involved in violence or talks about suicide. Under the policy, schools will notify parents if their child seeks to change their name or pronouns or asks for access to gender-based sports, bathrooms or changing rooms that do not match their assigned gender at birth.”

Before being kicked out of the meeting, Thurmond told the board “the policy you consider tonight may not only fall outside of privacy laws but may put our students at risk.”

It a tweet, Thurmond said that the that the Chino Valley policy threatens the students’ “safety,” and called those supported his being kicked out of the meeting “extremists.”

State Attorney General Rob Bonta wrote to the board to object to notifying parents when children want to change their gender, warning of “potential infringements on students’ privacy rights and educational opportunities.”

Parents at the meeting disagreed, saying that the state was infringing their rights to guide their own children.

Separately, California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom intervened in a curriculum decision by a local school board in Temecula. Newsom ordered the school district to purchase textbooks with LGBTQ+ curriculum that the district had rejected.

The school board in Temecula decided to reject the textbook in part because it mentioned Harvey Milk, a San Francisco Board of Supervisors member who as a 33-year-old had a sexual relationship with a minor boy.

Breitbart News reported that Newsom backs a bill moving through the state legislature that would allow him to fine local school districts that do not comply with state curriculum mandates.

Tony Thurmond, California State Superintendent of Schools, addressed the Chino Valley Unified school board during public comments. He had about a minute to speak, after he finished & sat down Pres Shaw addressed him, he stood back up & walked back to mic to respond. Then this: pic.twitter.com/Npgx6EhCeF — InMinivanHell (@inminivanhell) July 21, 2023

