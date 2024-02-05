Scalise: Senate border bill ‘will not get a vote’ in the House

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 5, 2024

The Senate’s border security bill will not see the light of day in the House, Rep. Steve Scalise said.

“Let me be clear: The Senate Border Bill will NOT receive a vote in the House. Here’s what the people pushing this ‘deal’ aren’t telling you: It accepts 5,000 illegal immigrants a day and gives automatic work permits to asylum recipients — a magnet for more illegal immigration,” the Republican from Louisiana said on Sunday.

Scalise’s sentiments were echoed by Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, who said the Senate bill as is would be “dead on arrival.”

“I’ve seen enough. This bill is even worse than we expected, and won’t come close to ending the border catastrophe the President has created. As the lead Democrat negotiator proclaimed: Under this legislation, ‘the border never closes.’ If this bill reaches the House, it will be dead on arrival,” said Johnson.

New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik also called the bill an “absolute non-starter.”

“This Joe Biden/Chuck Schumer Open Border Bill is an absolute non-starter and will further incentivize thousands of illegals to pour in across our borders daily. House Republicans have already passed HR2 – the Secure Our Border Act, which would actually secure the border and return to the effective Trump policies with the most secure border in our nation’s history,” Stefanik said on Sunday.

In the Senate, Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul said is a hard no on the border bill.

“Amazing. This predictable revelation is only a week old and yet the Swamp’s new ‘border security’ bill gives Ukraine $60 billion more,” Paul said, sharing an article from the Associated Press titled, “Officials stole $40 million meant to buy arms for the war with Russia, Ukraine says.”

“…from the squandering of your money to the fake border reforms, it’s safe to declare this bill as anti-American. I’m a NO,” Paul added.

