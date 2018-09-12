Scalise calls out Democrats: ‘Stand up’, rein in those inciting violence

by WorldTribune Staff, September 12, 2018

“Some on the Left are inciting violence and should be called out on it,” said House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

Scalise, who survived a politically-motivated assassination attempt in July 2017, said that Democrats are “almost encouraging” political violence.

“You’ve got some people on the Left, that just want this idea of resist and ignore the fact that [Trump] is president, they want to interrupt the ability of Congress to do its job and of course you’ve got death threats and literal attacks on lives and frankly I want to see the Left stand up to this,” Scalise said.

Scalise, Louisiana Republican, made the comments on Republican Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy’s podcast, Plaidcast, on Sept. 7.

Several recent incidents of violence or threats of violence against Republicans and conservative-leaning news outlets have been reported:

A man who made disparaging, profanity-laced remarks about the Republican party and President Donald Trump attempted to stab Republican congressional candidate Rudy Peters with a switchblade in Castro Valley, California. Peters is opposing incumbent Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell.

The morning after Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd compared media critics to racist segregationists and singled out Fox News as one of America’s biggest problems, a man in a “mentally agitated state,” and apparently upset over an officer involved shooting, intentionally crashed his vehicle into the studios of FOX 4 in Dallas, Texas.

Hours after The Washington Post published Joe Scarborough’s Sept. 11 screed claiming Trump is a bigger danger to America than the 9/11 terrorists, a mass shooting threat was made against a group of Trump supporters meeting at the president’s hotel in Washington, D.C.

A Republican Party office in Laramie, Wyoming caught fire just days after it opened. The fire appeared to have been set intentionally, the Laramie Police Department said.

Broadway star Carole Cook openly called for Trump’s assassination. Asked what she thought about Frozen the Broadway Musical actor Timothy Hughes stealing a Trump 2020 flag from an audience member the previous week, Cook said: “I didn’t see that.” Asked if a Broadway musical was the proper venue to wave a pro-Trump flag, she replied, “My answer to that is, where’s John Wilkes Booth when you need him?” The Secret Service has launched a formal inquiry into Cook.Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California sparked controversy in June when she encouraged Leftist mobs to harass members of the Trump administration.“Already you have members of your cabinet that are being booed out of restaurants. We have protesters taking up at their house who are saying, ‘No peace, no sleep. No peace, no sleep,’ ” Waters said. “If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd,” Waters said. “And you push back on them. Tell them they’re not welcome any more, anywhere!” Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

