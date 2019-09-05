San Francisco designates NRA a ‘domestic terrorist organization’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 5, 2019

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors has declared the National Rifle Association (NRA) is a “domestic terrorist organization” and called on the federal government to do the same.

In a resolution passed on Sept. 3 the San Francisco board said that the United States is “plagued by an epidemic of gun violence,” and accused the NRA of using “its considerable wealth and organization strength to promote gun ownership and incite gun owners to acts of violence.”

The resolution states that “All countries have violent and hateful people, but only in America do we give them ready access to assault weapons and large-capacity magazines thanks, in large part, to the National Rifle Association’s influence.”

The board also aims to prohibit people and organizations who do business with the city of San Francisco from maintaining any form of financial links with the NRA, Fox News affiliate KTVU reported.

As a means of attempting to punish the NRA, the board recommends that “the City and County of San Francisco should take every reasonable step to limit those entities who do business with the City and County of San Francisco from doing business with this domestic terrorist organization.”

The NRA said in a statement that the resolution was nothing more than a political “stunt” coming from a city with severe problems.

“This ludicrous stunt by the Board of Supervisors is an effort to distract from the real problems facing San Francisco, such as rampant homelessness, drug abuse and skyrocketing petty crime, to name a few,” reads the statement, KTVU reported. “The NRA will continue working to protect the constitutional rights of all freedom-loving Americans.”

Meanwhile, still trying to gain any traction in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, Beto O’Rourke said if he were to become president he would demand that citizens sell their assault rifles to the government.

“I want to be really clear that that’s exactly what we are going to do,” O’Rourke said. “Americans who own AR-15s, AK-47s, will have to sell them to the government.”

When celebrity gun-control activist Alyssa Milano asked on Twitter why gun ownership should be considered a “god-given right,” Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz responded:

“An excellent Q, worth considering carefully w/o the snark of Twitter. It is of course not the right to a modern-day firearm that is God-given but rather the right to Life & the right to Liberty. Essential to that right to life is the right to DEFEND your life & your family.”

National Review reporter Katherine Timpf, in a Sept. 4 op-end, wrote: “As a Second Amendment supporter myself, I have to say that I am honestly sick and tired of this BS narrative that you have to support whatever gun-control measure that the Left throws our way or else you’re a murderer who wants children to die. Yes, gun violence absolutely is tragic, so I can understand how people’s emotions about it might prompt them to feel that we have to ‘do something.’ The thing is, though, it would be a huge mistake to ‘do something’ that would take away our freedoms just for the sake of being able to say we did ‘do something’ — especially if that ‘something’ likely won’t even solve the problem, anyway.”

Timpf continued: “The truth is, San Francisco’s labeling of the NRA as a ‘domestic terrorist organization’ over its support of gun rights and opposition to gun control helps absolutely no one — but it could hurt some. In case you haven’t noticed, we have become quite a divided country these days. We are finding ourselves starkly divided along political lines, with each side seeing the other not simply as people with whom they disagree, but rather as actual enemies. Incorrectly and ridiculously labeling supporters of the Constitution as ‘terrorists’ only cements this kind of divisive, hateful thinking — and the folks in San Francisco who are responsible for this should be ashamed of themselves.”

