Rush Limbaugh stuns nation with announcement of diagnosis

by WorldTribune Staff, February 4, 2020

Radio host Rush Limbaugh on Monday revealed he is undergoing treatment for advanced lung cancer.

Limbaugh, 69, told his audience he would miss the next two days of his nationally syndicated program.

“This day has been one of the most difficult days in recent memory, for me, because I’ve known this moment was coming,” Limbaugh said during his Monday broadcast. “I’m sure that you all know by now that I really don’t like talking about myself and I don’t like making things about me… one thing that I know, that has happened over the 31-plus years of this program is that there has been an incredible bond that had developed between all of you and me.”

Limbaugh then told his 20-million member audience that his job has provided him with the “greatness satisfaction and happiness” of his life.

“So, I have to tell you something today that I wish I didn’t have to tell you. It’s a struggle for me because I had to inform my staff earlier today,” he said. “I can’t help but feel that I’m letting everybody down. The upshot is that I have been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.”

Limbaugh ended the show by saying: “Every day I’m not here, I’ll be missing you and thinking about you.”

Limbaugh told listeners that he would be off the air on certain days when he receives treatment. He said two medical institutions confirmed the diagnosis since he first realized something was wrong on Jan. 12 when he experienced shortness of breath.

Limbaugh’s call screener and producer James Golden, who goes by the moniker “Bo Snerdley” on the air, tweeted immediately following the announcement:

“Those of you who are listening to the Rush Limbaugh show now. Pray with us. Thank you. God Bless you Rush Limbaugh. Love you so much Rush.”

President Donald Trump tweeted: “Many people do not know what a great guy & fantastic political talent the great Rush Limbaugh is. There is nobody like him. Looking for a speedy recovery for our friend!”

The Free Press Foundation issued the following statement:

“In 1988 the Rush Limbaugh show premiered and a few years later he became the highest-rated talk radio show in the United States.

“Describing Limbaugh’s impact in American media, Karl Rove stated, ‘Rush has completely remade American politics by offering an alternative to the networks and CNN.’ Rove understated the Limbaugh effect.

“Rush proved that there wasn’t just a market for alternative media in America, he proved that it was in heavy demand. With wit and humor, Rush regularly attacked media bias becoming one of the most influential forces in the media. Limbaugh has an unmatched knack for political observation and the ability to ‘make the complex understandable’.

“The Free Press Foundation wishes Rush a successful treatment and peace of mind.”

Fox News’ Sean Hannity responded on his own radio show: “I don’t think talk radio would ever be anything like it is, or I’d be here, if it wasn’t for all that Rush has done.”

Limbaugh is a five-time winner of the National Association of Broadcasters Marconi Award for “Excellence in Syndicated and Network Broadcasting,” a No. 1 New York Times bestselling author and a member of the Radio Hall of Fame and National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame. He also was named one of Barbara Walters’ 10 Most Fascinating People in 2008 and one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2009.

Michael Harrison, editor of Talkers Magazine, a talk radio industry publication, said that “anything I have to say about Rush’s importance to the radio industry as well as the national conversation has been said countless times before. He is cumulatively the most influential individual in the modern era of talk media and any change in his role will have enormous impact. We pray for his swift and complete recovery.”

Limbaugh had recently signed a new long-term contract that was touted by Trump at a rally in Miami on Friday.

“We have great people,” Trump said. “Rush just signed another four-year contract. He just wants four more years, OK?”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us: