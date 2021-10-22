Ruling elites head out to Iowa to celebrate Chinese implantation in America

by WorldTribune Staff, October 22, 2021

A bizarre example of how deeply blood-stained communist superpower China has burrowed itself into everyday American life was seen in a small town in Iowa this week. It involved a former state governor and U.S. ambassador to China, a CNN star shipped out to the middle of the heartland, and a shamelessly pro-Red China network of U.S. business and globalist interests.

Their mission? Celebrate U.S.-China ties as “the most important relationship between great powers in the 21st century.”

The “city” of Muscatine has a population of less than 25,000. It is about a 45-minute drive from both Iowa City and Moline, Illinois. Strangely, it is also known for this:

For many midsized Midwestern towns, international relations with China may seem somewhat remote from their day to day lives. However, Muscatine has had a unique connection with China since 1984, when Muscatine residents Sarah Lande and Joni Axel first participated in the Iowa Friendship Force trip to China and later got involved with the Iowa Sister States initiative, which brought five young Chinese officials, including the now President of China, Xi Jinping, to Muscatine.

The ongoing close relationship between this little Iowa burg and the greatest national security threat to the U.S. today was celebrated at an event just days ago, the website Discover Muscatine – “Pearl of the Midwest” – detailed:

To celebrate this connection and help younger people engage with U.S.-China relations, Muscatine Community College hosted a viewing of the National Committee on U.S. China [R]elations China Town Hall Oct. 19. Previous Ambassador to China and Iowa Governor Terry Branstad attended the viewing.

There was also another special guest who trekked out to Muscatine to mark the occasion:

Fareed Zakaria, host of CNN Worldwide, answered questions throughout the hourlong town hall broadcast and shared his observations on relations with China. Zakaria considered the relationship between China and the United States as the most important relationship between great powers in the 21st century.

This is spooky and weird.

WorldTribune has written about the National Committee on U.S. China Relations before:

And then there is the National Committee on US-China Relations, another organization whose “mission” of fostering “constructive relations for the benefit of both countries and the global community” just so happens to coincide with lucrative business deals for multinational corporations. Some 30+ members of the group were signatories on a July 3, 2019 “Open Letter” published in The Washington Post titled “China Is Not an Enemy.”

“We do not believe that Beijing is an economic enemy or an existential national security threat that must be confronted in every sphere; nor is China a monolith, or the views of its leaders set in stone. Although its rapid economic and military growth has led Beijing toward a more assertive international role, many Chinese officials and other elites know that a moderate, pragmatic, and genuinely cooperative approach with the West serves China’s interests. Washington’s adversarial stance toward Beijing weakens the influence of those voices in favor of assertive nationalists. With the right balance of competition and cooperation, American actions can strengthen those Chinese leaders who want China to play a constructive role in world affairs.”

“Board members of the National Committee include Henry Kissinger and the head of the leftist globalist Ford Foundation’s China office, as well as numerous CEOs and retired elected officials,” our 2020 article revealed.

Americans should be shaken to the core to see the globalist forces currently running roughshod over this country harnessing major corporate and Deep State-backed outfits and top-shelf dominant media figures to a small Midwestern town to honor it for its warped love affair with an oppressive tyranny.

Branstad has long carried water for the Red Chinese, dating back to his years as Iowa governor from 1983-99 and then again from 2011-2017. In 2017, corrupt globalist Clintonite henchman Terry McAuliffe, former governor of Virginia who is now running again for that same job, namedropped Branstad as working side by side with him at the National Governors Association to boost China’s influence in states across America:

“Let me just put TPP in perspective for Virginia, You know, I was a strong advocate. We had a bipartisan group of governors. Terry Branstad and I, governor of Iowa, was with their new ambassador to China. This rhetoric around the campaign is not helpful to us who have to trade every single day….

As our WorldTribune article noted:

This is precisely what Trump administration Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was referring to in a Feb. 8, 2020 speech in which he warned that U.S. governors were selling America’s most sensitive and valuable assets to China, which was actively seeking to cultivate U.S. governors and other local officials for the benefit of the regime. Pompeo mentioned the National Governors Association by name.

Pompeo continues to ring the alarm on China’s attempts to imbed itself within the very marrow of this nation. In an Oct. 16 speech in Livermore, California, cited by Geostrategy-Direct.com he referenced his previous comments:

“I managed to get declassified a report which spoke to the Chinese Communist Party’s effort to influence governors across the United States of America,” Pompeo said. “These were deep influence operations. The document that got unclassified had a range on a table that demarcated for every governor whether they were a friend of China, a foe of China or if they were being worked on.”

He continued, jarringly:

“The Chinese Communist Party is operating right where we sit tonight,” Pompeo said. “It wouldn’t surprise me if they’re sitting right outside of this restaurant. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if they were in county commission meetings in every county in California. It would not surprise me at all if they were walking the halls of every state legislature all across America.”

When Branstad stepped down as U.S. ambassador to China in 2020, an official Chinese propaganda organ attacked Pompeo for stifling his attempts to increase the friendship between the U.S. and China:

Whatever the reason, Branstad’s efforts to build a stronger relationship between the world’s two largest economies have been curtailed due to the United States administration’s disruptive policies and undiplomatic Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

I attended Branstad’s confirmation hearing at the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on May 2, 2017. In fact, I congratulated him that morning when I met him outside the building. I listened to his speeches in Iowa in October 2013 when Iowa and Hebei province celebrated the 30th anniversary of their sisterly relations.

As long-time Iowa governor, Branstad’s close relationship with President Xi Jinping is well known. They first met in 1985 in Iowa when Xi led an agricultural delegation from Hebei province. The “old friends” met again during Xi’s return visit to the US in February 2012 as China’s vice-president.

“Branstad a victim of Washington’s selfish, disruptive foreign policy,” read the headline above this China Daily screed.

Adding to the oddness in Iowa, a group of Muscatine High School students greeted Branstad by performing a song in Chinese for him as he stood before them. The American students were clad in communist red and yellow colors, and Branstad could have been mistaken for a Chinese regime official overseeing a wooden and staged pro-regime stunt:

This is how nations are lost. Through a slow and methodical infiltration enabled by the personal greed and selfishness of vain and venal officials.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief