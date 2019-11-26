Ruff day for the major media as Trump brings hero dog to the White House

by WorldTribune Staff, November 26, 2019

Conan, the U.S. special forces dog credited with getting Islamic State (ISIS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi to kill himself, got a hero’s welcome at the White House on Nov. 25.

The corporate media, as it has done since the day he took office, used the event to blast President Donald Trump.

He didn’t stand close enough to the dog. He didn’t seem to know the breed of the dog.

What really sent the major media off the deep end, however, was Trump’s joke that Conan was in a good mood and if he weren’t the president might sic him on the press.

Jeff Mason of Reuters tweeted: “In which the president of the United States tells this reporter (me) it’s a good thing this military dog is not in a bad mood today.”

Media personality Joan Walsh, a CNN contributor, tweeted: “Conan is a tough cookie,” we learn. Still nothing about his breed. Trump repeatedly “jokes” about siccing the dog on journalists. Also, again, his command of the language rivals (maybe) a five-year-old.”

CNBC mouthpiece Eamon Javers tweeted: “President Trump brings out Conan the Special Forces dog from the al Baghdadi raid. President Trump says Conan is trained to attack if you open your mouth – and warns the press to be careful.”

Leftist media outlet Raw Story fretted: “Trump threatens to sic Army dog on reporters during bizarre presentation: ‘If you open your mouths you will be attacked!’ ”

While steeped in the throes of Trump Derangement Syndrome the leftist media has forgotten what humor is.

Some say the Left has essentially killed comedy.

Evidence of that may have come from comedian Frankie Boyle’s take on Conan’s White House visit.

Boyle tweeted that Conan did not deserve to be honored, pointing out that “two children died” during the al-Baghdadi raid. Does Boyle know that the kids were not killed by the dog but were reportedly killed when al-Baghdadi detonated his own suicide vest?

