Rotten to the core: Tucker Carlson exposes DOJ’s Jan. 6 abuses in withering opening statement

by WorldTribune Staff, April 7, 2021

April 6, 2021 marked the three-month anniversary of what Democrats and their media wing refer to as “Insurrection Day.”

“For those of you who are not good at dates or don’t have calendars, this is the day that we pause to remember the white supremacist QAnon insurrection, that came so very close to toppling our government and ending this democracy forever,” Fox News host Tucker Carlson noted in opening his Tuesday broadcast.

“You saw what happened. It was carried live on television, every gruesome moment,” Carlson continued. “A mob of older people from unfashionable zip codes somehow made it all the way to Washington, D.C., probably by bus. They wandered freely through the Capitol, like it was their building or something. They didn’t have guns, but a lot of them had extremely dangerous ideas.”

“They talked about the Constitution, and something called their rights. Some of them made openly seditious claims,” he added. “They insisted, for example, that the last election wasn’t entirely fair. The whole thing was terrifying, and then, as you’ve been told so very often, they committed unspeakable acts of violence.”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief