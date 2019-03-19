Roswell, New Mexico becomes ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 19, 2019

The City Council of Roswell, New Mexico on March 14 passed a resolution declaring “that innocent human life, including fetal life, must always be protected and that society must protect those who cannot protect themselves.”

Pro-life activists say Resolution 19-28 makes Roswell a “sanctuary city for the unborn.”

“The protection of human life is important to the people of the City of Roswell,” the resolution states.

The resolution, which passed in a seven-to-one vote with one council member abstaining, also states that the City Council declares “its opposition to any diminution by the New Mexico Legislature of the limitations on abortion” and “honors the rights of healthcare providers to object on moral grounds to performing abortions and opposes any regulation or law seeking to violate that right.”

Reporting for LifeSite on March 15, Claire Chretien noted that, earlier this month, the New Mexico Senate was considering “a pro-abortion bill that would have forced doctors to commit abortions. It also would have repealed old, unenforced sections of the law criminalizing abortion.”

The New Mexico Senate rejected the bill by a vote of 24-18. Eight Democrats joined 16 Republicans in voting against it.

New Mexico is home to Southwestern Women’s Options, which performs abortions throughout the third trimester of pregnancy, Chretien noted.

The Roswell resolution cites the Declaration of Independence’s listing of life as the first unalienable right. It also cites a paper from the American College of Pediatricians stating:

“The predominance of human biological research confirms that human life begins at conception-fertilization. At fertilization, the human being emerges as a whole, genetically distinct, individuated zygotic living human organism, a member of the species Homo sapiens, needing only the proper environment to grow and develop. The difference between the individual in its adult state and in its zygotic state is one of form, not nature.”

