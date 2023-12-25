Rosanne Barr: Americans must demand paper ballots, voter ID at local level elections

by WorldTribune Staff, December 25, 2023

Roseanne Barr called on Americans to get active in local government and to petition for the implementation of paper ballots and voter ID.

“I think it’s imperative that everyone take back their local government, starting at the school board, starting at every level of your own community,” Barr told Human Events editor Jack Posobiec in an interview during the recent Amfest 2023 in Phoenix.

“Petition, go there, talk to them, get everybody, have all your representatives, get everybody together for a summit to decide how you are going to get paper ballot and voter ID before the next election because, without them, we won’t have a fair election.”

Barr added: “And that will be bad for what they call our democracy, even they have to admit it. A stolen election isn’t good for democracy. So, on both sides of both parties, I ask the American people, in ’24, please get active in your local community government and make sure that we get paper ballots and voter ID so we can have a fair election.”

Barr said: “That’s what Trump was all about. That’s what MAGA is all about. We make America great again, we don’t just sit there, wait for somebody to come do it for us. We make America great again ourselves, by harnessing the levers of power from people who have stolen it from us.”

“Take it back and do what we need to do to preserve this union and this constitutional republic,” she concluded.

Roseanne Barr urges Americans to “get active in your local community government” to ensure paper ballots and voter ID are mandatory in the 2024 election. pic.twitter.com/v620iZG3AD — Human Events (@HumanEvents) December 21, 2023

