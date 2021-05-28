‘Ronald Reagan would not be happy’: Trump slams Ryan as ‘curse on the Republican Party’

by WorldTribune Staff, May 28, 2021

Paul Ryan is a RINO and it was mistake for the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library to invite him as a speaker, former President Donald Trump said.

“Paul Ryan has been a curse to the Republican Party. He has no clue as to what need to be done for our Country, was a weak and ineffective leader, and spends all of his time fighting Republicans as opposed to Democrats who are destroying our Country,” Trump said in a statement issued on Friday.

Ryan, who is currently one the Board of Directors of Fox Corporation which owns Fox News, spoke on Thursday evening at the Ventura County, California library’s “Time For Choosing Speaker” series.

Trump also slammed Reagan Library officials for appointing The Washington Post’s Fred Ryan to run the library.

“Ronald Reagan would not be happy to see that the Reagan Library is run by the head of the Washington Post, Fred Ryan. How the hell did that happen? No wonder they consistently have RINO speakers like Karl Rove and Paul Ryan,” Trump said. “They do nothing for our forward-surging Republican Party!”

In his Thursday speech, Ryan criticized the Trump presidency’s “dishonorable and disgraceful end.”

“It was horrifying to see a presidency come to such a dishonorable and disgraceful end. We conservatives find ourselves at a crossroads. And here’s one reality that we have to face: If the conservative cause depends on the populist appeal of one personality, or on second-rate imitations, then we’re not going anywhere,” Ryan said.

Trump said Ryan “was the single biggest factor, other than Romney himself, for the monumental Romney/Ryan loss in the presidential race of 2012, and he is now speaking to other Republicans telling them how to win elections. Ryan should instead be telling them how to stop the cheating of elections and that we would have won if Republicans leadership fought the way Democrats did.”

“As a Republican, having Paul Ryan on your side almost guarantees a loss, for both you, the Party, and America itself!” Trump said.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief