Ron DeSantis Spits Fire At Mainstream Media For Apocalyptic Reporting On Florida’s Coronavirus Response

During a press conference with Vice President Mike Pence Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called out the mainstream media for their inaccurate reporting about COVID-19 deaths in his state. DeSantis was initially tentative to shut down outdoor recreational areas like beaches and was ridiculed by the media for his allegedly relaxed response.

The media was calling Florida “the next New York City,” claiming the epicenter of the coronavirus was moving to the sunshine state. As of today, Florida has a total of 2,052 COVID-19 deaths compared to New York’s 22,843 deaths. The two states are opposites in both death rates and gubernatorial responses.