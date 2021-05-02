Romney booed off the stage at Utah’s GOP convention

by WorldTribune Staff, May 2, 2021

Mitt Romney, the only GOP senator to vote for impeaching President Donald Trump twice, was loudly booed as he took the stage at the Utah Republican Party Convention on Saturday.

Amid a brief pause, Romney asked the crowd of 2,100 delegates: “Aren’t you embarrassed?”

As the boos rained down, sprinkled with shouts of “communist” and “traitor,” Utah GOP chair Derek Brown stepped in to help Romney manage the situation.

Brown pleaded with the crowd to “please… show respect.”

“I’m a man who says what he means, and you know I was not a fan of our last president’s character issues,” Romney said as the crowd continued to boo and heckle him.

“You can boo all you like,” Romney said. “I’ve been a Republican all of my life. My dad was the governor of Michigan and I was the Republican nominee for president in 2012.”

Utah Republicans ultimately voted Saturday not to censure Romney, but shout and hoots of disapproval followed him as he left the stage.

Romney’s first vote in favor of impeaching Trump marked the first time in history a senator had voted to impeach a member of his own party.

