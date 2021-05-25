Romney announces he will vote for Jan. 6 commission

by WorldTribune Staff, May 25, 2021

Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney on Monday said on that he would support legislation that was passed in the House to create a commission to investigate the events of Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol.

Romney is the first GOP senator to confirm support for the bill, which needs the backing of 10 Republicans to pass the Senate.

Asked how he would vote if Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tried to start debate on the House bill, a move that requires 60 votes to defeat a filibuster, Romney told reporters, “I would support the bill.”

In a May 19 analysis for The Federalist, Tristan Justice noted that “no self-respecting Republicans” should vote for the bill, adding “the proposed Jan. 6 commission is nothing more than another excuse to use the weapons of law enforcement against the Democrats’ political enemies.”

“The absence of any investigation into any of the widespread political violence outside of the Jan. 6 riot exposes it as deeply unserious and, worse, deeply exploitive,” Justice wrote.

Louisiana Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy previously told reporters that he was inclined to support the commission.

Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins has started discussions with Democrats about potential amendments to the House bill.

Romney, Cassidy, and Collins all voted to impeach President Donald Trump earlier this year.

Schumer has vowed to bring the Jan. 6 commission bill up for a vote, setting up what D.C. insiders say will likely be the first successful filibuster of the 117th Congress.

Schumer hasn’t said when he’ll bring up the House bill but characterized the timing on Monday as “very soon.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says he opposes the legislation.

“After careful consideration. I’ve made the decision to oppose the House Democrats’ slanted and unbalanced proposal for another commission to study the events of January the 6th,” McConnell said. “It’s not at all clear what new facts or additional investigation yet another commission could lay on top of the existing efforts by law enforcement and Congress.”

