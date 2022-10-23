RNC sues Google over alleged censorship of campaign emails

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 23, 2022

Charging that nearly all of its campaign emails have allegedly been routed to the spam folders of Gmail users, the Republican National Committee (RNC) announced it has filed a federal lawsuit against Google.

The RNC said in the lawsuit filed on Friday in California’s Eastern District U.S. Court: “Google has relegated millions of RNC emails en masse to potential donors’ and supporters’ spam folders during pivotal points in election fundraising and community building.”

The RNC has been tracking Gmail inbox delivery for 10 months and found that at key periods at the end of every month, Google has brought inbox delivery from 90 to 100 percent down to 0 percent.

The RNC said that for most of the month nearly all of its emails were going to Gmail users’ inboxes, but at the end of the month, which is an important time for fund-raising, nearly all of the emails end up in spam folders.

“Enough is enough – we are suing Google for their blatant bias against Republicans,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said. “We are committed to putting an end to this clear pattern of bias.”

The RNC filed a federal complaint earlier this year after a non-partisan study revealed that Republican emails were routed to Gmail spam folders about 820% more frequently than similar Democrat emails during the U.S. elections in 2020.

