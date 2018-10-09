Rising star Amb. Nikki Haley to leave UN post, has ‘bright future’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 9, 2018

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley on Oct. 9 announced she is resigning and will leave her post by the end of the year.

Haley said the United States under President Donald Trump’s leadership is now respected around the world.

“Now the United States is respected. Countries may not like what we do, but they respect what we do. They know that if we say we’re going to do something, we follow it through,” she said.

Haley, a rising star in the Republican Party, said she would not be running in the 2020 presidential election and would campaign for Trump’s re-election.

Trump, who appeared with Haley in the Oct. 9 press conference announcing her resignation, said the ambassador has a “bright future” and “Hopefully, you’re coming back at some point, maybe in a different capacity. You can have your pick.”

Offering a reason for her departure, Haley said: “I’m a believer in term limits. I think you have to be selfless enough to know when you step aside and allow someone else to do the job.”

Haley also praised White House adviser Jared Kushner, calling him a “hidden genius that no one understands,” and said she wished more people recognized the work he and Ivanka Trump do behind the scenes. “We’re a better country because they’re in this administration,” Haley said.

Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley noted that Haley’s “tough stance for America, in the face of an oft-concerted, ugly anti-American UN force, will be sorely missed.”

Haley “has been a consistent ‘America First’ voice on the global front, calling out United Nations‘ powers for anti-Israel, anti-West rhetoric,” Chumley wrote.

Among Haley’s notable remarks during her tenure as U.S. Ambassador to the UN:

She tweeted in December that “the U.S. will be taking names” of those at the global body who went against U.S. wishes on a key vote on Jerusalem.

In February, when Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat called for Haley to “shut up,” Haley said: “I will decline the advice I was recently given by … Erekat. I will not shut up. Rather, I will respectfully speak some hard truths.”

On Syrian President Bashar Assad’s use of chemical weapons, Haley said Assad’s “crimes against humanity could no longer be met with empty words. It was time to say enough, but not only say it: It was time to act. The Iranian government bears a heavy responsibility. It has propped up and shielded Syria’s brutal dictator for years. The Russian government also bears considerable responsibility. Every time Assad has crossed the line of human decency, Russia has stood beside him.”

On the recent Palestinian protesters at the Gaza border, Haley said “Who among us would accept this type of activity on your border? No one would. No country in this chamber would act with more restraint than Israel has. In fact, the records of several countries here today suggest they would be much less restrained.”

The Simon Wiesenthal Center (SWC), a leading Jewish human rights organization, said Haley was “America’s truth teller and moral compass at the UN.”

“As an accredited NGO at the United Nations we witnessed first-hand as Nikki Haley showed time and again – in word and deed – to be a passionate, fearless, and unflinching foe of tyrants like Iran’s Ayatollah and terrorists like Hamas and Hizuollah,” said rabbis Marvin Hier and Abraham Cooper, Dean and Founder and Associate Dean and Director of the SWC.

“No matter the odds or prevailing diplomatic niceties, she was always the truth teller who also stood up for the rights and dignity of the Jewish State of Israel. We wish Ambassador Haley well and hope she will soon return to public service on behalf of the American people and human rights,” the SWC officials concluded.

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Share This Post! Want to help out the Free Press in America? If you enjoyed this article we'd really appreciate a quick share. Every share makes a big difference and helps us focus on what we do the best: The news! Thanks from World Tribune Editors and Correspondents!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments