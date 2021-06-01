Rights activist: China’s move to 3-child policy keeps the ‘womb police’ in business

by WorldTribune Staff, June 1, 2021

Reportedly in response to declining birth rates and an aging population, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on Monday announced it would allow couples to have a maximum of three children.

“China’s move from a two-child policy to a three-child policy is nothing to celebrate,” said Reggie Littlejohn, founder and president of Women’s Rights Without Frontiers, who added that the communist regime maintains its absolute control over women’s bodies and over families’ right to procreate.

An average of 8 million children are aborted in China each year, Littlejohn noted, adding that under the new policy announced Monday the offspring of single women will still be forcibly aborted, as will fourth children.

“A three-child policy keeps the ‘womb police’ in business,” Littlejohn said. “They will still be tracking women’s fertility and birth, and punishing those who find themselves ‘illegally pregnant.’ ”

The CCP began banning married couples from having more than one child in 1979, a law that Littlejohn said resulted in “mass infanticide, forced abortions, and a disproportionately high number of men in the population due to families’ preferences for baby boys. As I have long argued, the CCP will never end coercive population control, because coercive population control is keeping the CCP in place,” she said. “It is social control, masquerading as population control. Terror is the purpose of the policy.”

The communist government of supreme leader Xi Jinping “is a brutal, totalitarian regime, responsible for multifarious human rights abuses,” Littlejohn said. It “maintains its terrifying grip on power by extending its arm from Beijing and inserting its hand into every womb to declare life or death over the beating heart inside.”

Littlejohn also wondered whether the three-child policy would apply only to Han Chinese, or also to Muslim Uyghurs and other minorities in Xinjiang/East Turkistan.

The Associated Press reported last June that having too many children is a major reason people are sent to concentration camps in China, “with the parents of three or more ripped away from their families unless they can pay huge fines,” a policy that targets Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities. “Police raid homes, terrifying parents as they search for hidden children,” the report added.

Littlejohn also said the three-child policy “will likely increase gendercide, the sex-selective abortion of baby girls.”

“I am concerned that the gender of third children will be heavily skewed towards males, because the females will have been selectively aborted, due to deadly son preference,” she stated.

China’s birth rate “has plummeted to the lowest in decades” and is facing “a demographic crisis because of its rapidly aging population,” Littlejohn observed. “The move to a three-child policy is too little, too late to avert this impending disaster.”

