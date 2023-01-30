Ridin with Biden is dead last at 2023 Pegasus World Cup

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 30, 2023

There were no late-breaking mail-in votes to save this Biden.

The race horse Ridin with Biden shuffled along about as well as its 80-year-old namesake, finishing dead last in a field of 12 at the 2023 Pegasus World Cup in Hallandale Beach, Florida on Saturday.

Art Collector came on strong down the stretch and won by four lengths in an event that attracted a slew of A-list celebrities, fashion icons, and other elite influencers.

Those who thought Ridin with Biden at 20-1 was a tantalizing long-shot bet had their hopes dashed about as quickly as Joe Biden ruined the U.S. economy.

Ridin with Biden was so far back that it could not even be seen in frame in parts of the NBC television broadcast. And, unlike the 2020 election, officials didn’t stop the race so the trailing horse could catch up.

In winning, Art Collector paid out $33.00, $12.40, and $8.60.

Defunded was second followed by Stilleto Boy, Last Samurai, Proxy, Cyberknife, Skippylongstocking, White Abarrio, Get Her Number, Simplification, O’Connor, and Ridin with Biden bringing up the rear.

