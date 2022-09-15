Rich: Hunter pleads poverty over payments for Joe Biden’s unwanted grandchild

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 15, 2022

The cash pipeline from Ukraine and communist China seems to have sprung a leak, and the masterful “artwork” isn’t fetching the same prices as before.

Hunter Biden may not have set up a GoFundMe account but in a court filing he blamed his “financial circumstances” in asking that his child support payments to his baby mama Lunden Roberts be reduced.

Hunter fathered Navy Joan while on a drug-fueled bender in 2018 and has never met her. Joe Biden also has not recognized the child as part of his family — nor has he provided her with the same round-the-clock Secret Service protection offered to other Bidens, DailyMail.com previously revealed.

Hunter Biden on Monday filed a motion to adjust child support, citing “a substantial material change” in his “financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income,” according to documents obtained by DailyMail.com.

The fourth of Hunter Biden’s five children, Navy Joan was conceived around December 2017 while Hunter was still in a relationship with his brother Beau’s widow, Hallie Biden.

Even after DNA proved he was the father, Hunter claimed he did not have enough money to pay child support.

Roberts pursued Hunter through the courts for 10 months after he claimed that he was too poor to pay child support despite living in a $12,000-per-month Hollywood rental and driving a Porsche at the time.

When an Arkansas judge ordered him to produce financial records he settled out of court. Roberts won a reported $2.5 million settlement.

The order for child support was set in March 2020 and adjusted four months later. It was filed under seal in Independence County, Arkansas, “so there’s no knowledge of just how much the payments are,” the Daily Mail noted.

A source told DailyMail.com that Hunter is “going to be raked over the coals on this one. If he thinks Lunden is just going to acquiesce to any claim of dire circumstances he needs to think again. Not being part of your child’s life is one thing — not that Lunden would ever want that — but not supporting her financially as he should is quite another.”

