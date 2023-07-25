RFK Jr. calls for investigation of Joe Biden

by WorldTribune Staff, July 25, 2023

Allegations that Joe Biden and Hunter Biden accepted millions of dollars in bribes are worth “a real investigation,” Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a significant campaign shift.

“I think the issues now coming up are worrying enough that we really need a real investigation of what happened,” Kennedy told host Maria Bartiromo on Fox New’s “Sunday Morning Futures”.

“I mean, these revelations about the, where you had Burisma, which is, you know, a notoriously corrupt company that paid out, apparently, $10 million to Hunter and his dad. If that’s true, then it is really troubling.”

Kennedy’s comments on Sunday were a dramatic shift from only a week ago, when he refused to attack Biden on his family’s alleged corruption and as he continued to be hammered by the Left for his assault on censorship and government tyranny following the 2020 Wuhan Covid virus scare.

“What I’ve tried to do in this campaign is to focus on issues and focus on the values and not focus on ad hominem attacks on people,” Kennedy earlier told Fox News when asked about the scandal.

“Isn’t alleged corruption an issue that voters should be concerned about?” Fox News pressed.

“I think on every side it’s something that people should be concerned about, but it’s not something that I’m making a spear tip to my campaign,” Kennedy replied.

The apparent shift in opinion came after Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley released an FBI informant file that alleged Joe Biden and Hunter Biden each received $5 million from Mykola Zlochevsky, the founder of Burisma Holdings, after Joe Biden threatened to withhold aid to Ukraine until then-President Petro Poroshenko fired a prosecutor investigating Burisma for corruption.

Kennedy also agreed with an assertion that federal law enforcement authorities have been politicized following Bartiromo’s declaration the Department of Justice went after Trump officials with Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrants.

“Yes,” said Kennedy. “I mean, I think that that’s something that every American needs to worry about, that our federal agencies, which used to be above politics, have now become weaponized as political instruments. And that, again, is another really damaging trend for our democracy.”

Earlier this month, Kennedy said in addressing FreedomFest 2023 in Memphis: “If You Have a government that can silence its critics, that government has a license for any kind of atrocity.”

“Look no further than what they did during Covid,” Kennedy added:

• “They closed the churches.”

• “They went after freedom of assembly. They told us all, don’t go near each other.”

• “They went after property rights; Fifth Amendment says you can’t. They closed 3.3 million businesses with no due process, no just compensation.”

• “Jeff Bezos was allowed to close down all of his competitors and train the entire American public to buy things from Amazon.”

• “There was a $4 trillion shift in wealth from the poor and the middle class in this country to the super-rich. We created a billionaire a day during the lockdown — 500 new billionaires.”

