Resolution seeks to ‘reclaim’ Wisconsin’s 2020 electoral votes

by WorldTribune Staff, November 21, 2021

A Republican state legislator in Wisconsin said he has filed a resolution to “reclaim” the state’s 10 electoral votes and overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state.

His position was promptly dismissed by a top state Republican even as former President Donald Trump hailed the resolution and called for “an American Patriot from the State Senate” to “step forward.”

Rep. Timothy Ramthun, who filed the resolution on Thursday, said in a statement: “I have formally called upon the entire legislature to answer the concerns the majority of Wisconsin citizens have regarding election integrity. I have also offered every office the opportunity to see all the provided evidence used to make the claim upon request, as well as proposed legislative solutions to ensure future elections are not manipulated.”

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Ramthun’s resolution, and asked if any other Wisconsin Republicans would join him.

“Rep. Ramthun’s resolution details tremendous amounts of election fraud, including 44,272 voters who did not show proper voter identification (which alone is more than twice the margin necessary to win), thousands of emails that show election manipulation by Mark Zuckerberg’s funding, irregularities in the state’s voter registrations like 400 registered voters at a single address, the Wisconsin Election Commission committing felony crimes by knowingly ordering illegal voting at nursing homes, and so much more,” Trump said in a statement on Thursday. “Only one state senator needs to co-sponsor the resolution for it to be put to a vote in each chamber. Which American Patriot from the State Senate will step forward?”

Ramthun is the first Wisconsin lawmaker to formally call to overturn the results. Four previous investigations into the 2020 vote in Wisconsin all ended with the leaders of the investigations saying they didn’t want to change the outcome.

“It is this time in history where we can correct the course of our state and our nation, to hold those who would manipulate our sacred right to vote accountable,” Ranthum said. “It falls upon us to take a stand and set an example for the remaining states to follow. Accountability demands that if you do not follow the law, and seek to fraudulently affect election results, you will not succeed.”

Other lawmakers said Ranthum’s resolution is a definite long-shot with little chance of passing.

“Wisconsin’s non-partisan Legislative Counsel’s office earlier this month told lawmakers that reversing the results of the 2020 election is impossible,” Just the News reported on Friday.

“There is no mechanism in state or federal law for the Legislature to reverse certified votes cast by the Electoral College and counted by Congress,” the Counsel’s office said.

State Rep. Jim Steineke, a Republican and second-in-command in the State Assembly on Thursday said Ranthum’s request is out of bounds according to legislative rules.

“I’ve always encouraged our members to have a full understanding of the law before putting out bills or resolutions. The resolution being discussed here does not follow the law,” Steineke said. ““The legislature will continue our focus on uncovering any instances of fraud and irregularities in order to ensure the security of the electoral process. There will be no action taken by the Assembly on this resolution.”

