Researcher: mRNA spike protein delivered to all organs results in hyperaccelerated aging

by WorldTribune Staff, February 6, 2023

The spike protein in the mRNA Covid shots may be delivered to all organs and the result in many cases is a rapid acceleration of the aging process, a researcher contends.

“We are seeing a 26-year-old die. But that 26-year-old has the organs of a 96-year-old. No surprise in rapid cancers, neurodegeneration or sudden cardiac death – for a 96-year-old,” researcher Walter M Chestnut noted in a Jan. 22 substack.com analysis.

As reports come in seemingly on a daily basis of an increase in sudden deaths and dramatic rise in excess mortality, a plethora of causes are given for these excess deaths.

But, Chestnut notes, “It is not just a ‘pandemic’ of sudden cardiac arrests, cancers or neurodegenerative diseases. It is a hodge-podge of the lot, with no seeming singular cause.”

Until now, that is, Chestnut notes:

“All these deaths can be explained in a very clear and concise way. They are all causes of death seen in the oldest of old. One only needs think of the final scene of The Godfather III, where Corleone falls over dead from his chair – expected in an individual of advanced age. Not so in a 26-year-old – unless their heart has been ‘transformed’ into that of a nonagenarian.”

Chestnut added the he believes that “Stage I of Spike Protein Progeria Syndrome (SPPS) is an Endothelial ‘reaction’ to the invasion of the Spike protein into all of the major organs. Consider this much like the shock of being submerged in freezing water, or being blasted with fire. There is instantaneous damage: inflammation, coagulation and all that accompanies an insult to the Endothelium.”

Once the spike protein has invaded the Endothelium of all the major organs, Chestnut continues, “it then proceeds to induce mistranslation of mRNA in each organ.

In his research, Chestnut cited several studies, including:

SARS-CoV-2 Disrupts Splicing, Translation, and Protein Trafficking to Suppress Host Defenses

System-wide transcriptome damage and tissue identity loss in COVID-19 patients

Premature aging in mice with error-prone protein synthesis

Chestnut said he believes that Stage II of SPPS is the “premature aging of all organs via induced mistranslations of proteins essential for that organ’s functioning.”

