Research group publishes directory of FBI officials in alleged Biden family coverup

by WorldTribune Staff, November 24, 2023

The Marco Polo research group has published a directory of 26 FBI personnel said to be involved in covering up Biden family crimes.

The directory includes photos and references to whistleblower statements and other evidence said to implicate the officials who have largely avoided media scrutiny unlike other government coverup scandals such as Watergate.

The second of several directories was published on Nov. 21, Marco Polo founder Garrett Ziegler, a Trump White House official, wrote in a substack column.

The first pictorial, published on Sept. 9, was of IRS agents Marco Polo said was involved in the FBI’s “Sportsman” investigation, a code name the bureau created for the federal inquiry into Hunter Biden.

The FBI directory referenced transcripts of testimony by whistleblowers Shapley, Ziegler and Gordon.

The directory included six “direct” participants in meetings organized by the Foreign Influence Task Force (FITF), “between social media companies and feds during which the Biden Laptop was discussed”.

Also profiled was the agent who threatened J.P. Mac Isaac, the laptop repair shop owner who alerted the FBI to Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop, on 12/09/2019: “It is our experience that nothing ever happens to people that don’t talk about these things.”

The directory also identified four FBI agents “who met and spoke with [former Hunter Biden business associate Tony] Bobulinski on 10 / 23 / 2020.” None of the agents “followed up on any of the voluminous pieces of evidence regarding numerous FARA violations and money laundering offenses which Bobulinski provided.”

In releasing the directory on Nov. 21, Ziegler noted: “Marco Polo takes the final clause of the First Amendment more seriously than perhaps any group in America — it is essential that we petition our government for a redress of grievances. To properly do that, you need to know not only names but also faces, backgrounds, biases, etc of the feds involved.”

He added: “[As always, we are attentive to — and abide by — 18 USC § 119.]”

Next up for the pictorial directories, Ziegler said, are the Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s office in Delaware, U.S. Attorney’s office in the District of Columbia, and U.S. Attorney’s office in the Central District of California.

“These directories should have been made for each agency involved in the Crossfire Hurricane fiasco — it is truly lamentable that it was not done,” Ziegler said of the FBI’s bogus investigation into alleged Trump-Russia collusion.

