Research: Chinese doctors executed prisoners by harvesting hearts, lungs

Chinese medical doctors were responsible for executing prisoners by removing their hearts and lungs for transplant. Many of the prisoners were still alive while their organs were being harvested, researchers have discovered.

Writing in the American Journal of Transplantation, Matthew P. Robertson and Jacob Lavee noted that Chinese doctors appear to be violating what they refer to as the “dead donor rule,” which requires patients to be declared dead prior to harvesting their organs for transplant.

The researchers state that Chinese transplant surgeons failed to establish that prisoners were dead before removing their heart and lungs.

The findings were based on medical reports showing organ donors had breathing tubes inserted before they were pronounced dead.

Robertson and Lavee noted that they conducted a forensic analysis of 2,838 medical papers drawn from 124,770 Chinese-language transplant publications.

“We find evidence in 71 of these reports, spread nationwide, that brain death could not have properly been declared,” Robertson and Lavee stated.

“The question remains as to how they were executed, and the role of transplant surgeons and other medical workers in that process,” Robertson and Lavee wrote in an article titled, “Execution by organ procurement: Breaching the dead donor rule in China.”

