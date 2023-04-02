Republicans told to take off the gloves, go after Bidens who ‘committed real crimes’

by WorldTribune Staff, April 2, 2023 Freedom Is Not Free



Soon after he launched his 2024 rematch (presumably) against Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump was targeted for indictment. He is the first former president to face criminal charges.

“The sealed indictment reportedly stems from a novel document-falsification theory pushed by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg regarding Trump’s 2016 campaign,” the New York Post’s Steven Nelson noted.

With that being the case, conservatives are calling on Republican attorney generals and district attorneys to “take off the gloves” and go after the “real crimes” committed by the Biden clan.

“All bets are off. You can expect grand jury indictments of leftist politicians like Biden, [former House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi and [Senate Majority Leader Chuck] Schumer as surely as night follows day,” said Tom Fitton, president of the conservative legal group Judicial Watch.

“You can be sure that there are prosecutors across Florida and Texas right now who are looking for a state law hook into the Biden family,” he added. “And if they’re not, they’re not doing their jobs.”

Mike Davis, a former chief counsel for nominations on the Senate Judiciary Committee and president of the Article III Project, told the New York Post: “Republicans need to learn how to take off the gloves and put on the brass knuckles and break glass jaws — politically and legally, not physically. If New York can turn a routine settlement of a business dispute seven years ago into a felony, I think our Republican AGs and DAs should get creative.”

Davis added: “You just need probable cause. A grand jury can indict a ham sandwich. We just saw that in New York. And the Bidens actually committed real crimes. These are real crimes that the Bidens committed. There is smoking gun evidence that the Bidens were corruptly and illegally on Chinese and Ukrainian oligarchs’ payrolls.”

The recognition of the likely fallout from the Trump charges — and the sea change to US legal norms — spanned the political spectrum.

Joe Arpaio, the former sheriff of Maricopa County, Arizona, said he believes the legal system has a “double standard” against Republicans such as Trump, who in 2017 gave his first pardon to Arpaio in a criminal contempt case.

“The criminal justice system is not always fair, believe me, and this is an example,” Arpaio said. “This sets a little precedent. Now the word is out that you can go and indict an ex-president and a current president and they opened another door. But now everybody’s going to flex their muscles and use this case. So now we’re gonna threaten all presidents or ex-presidents.”

Davis, who oversaw federal judicial and prosecutor nominations on the Senate Judiciary Committee between 2017 and 2019, told the New York Post he had specific ideas for a Biden prosecution.

“I understand the Bidens may have had some oil and gas deals that deal with Texas. I think maybe Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton should start looking at this long and hard … and Louisiana with [Republican state Attorney General Jeff] Landry,” Davis said. “Paxton and Landry, they need to look at this. And if you can find a conspiracy and any of the overt acts of a conspiracy are committed in any of those states, you can bring charges.”

An October 2017 email from Hunter Biden’s laptop identifies Joe Biden as a participant in a call about Chinese energy company CEFC’s attempt to purchase U.S. natural gas in an effort that appears to have had corporate links to both Louisiana and Texas.

