Republican member sues Fulton County Board of Elections after being shown results but not data

by WorldTribune Staff, May 23, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



A Republican member of the Fulton County Board of Registration & Elections (BRE) in Georgia is suing the board she serves on for failing to allow her access to election processes, data, and equipment.

Julie Adams, who was sworn in to the board in February, filed the lawsuit in the Superior Court of Fulton County.

The lawsuit states that, since she became a member of the board, Adams “has been prevented from performing her statutory duties as a BRE member and she has been denied, and continues to be denied, access to essential election materials and processes by which elections in Fulton County are conducted.”

As a member of the BRE, the lawsuit states, Adams “has repeatedly sought access to the election processes, systems, records, materials, data, equipment, reports from poll workers, and other vital information necessary for her and other BRE members to perform their statutory duties.”

What or who is keeping these records from Adams?

The elections board itself, and not the legislature, has delegated core responsibilities to a so-called “Election Director.”

“Wow. A Fulton County Board of Elections member had to sue her own Board because they will not give the Board members, the people in charge of certifying their elections, any documentation for what they are actually certifying!” former Trump campaign spokeswoman Liz Harrington noted in a social media post.

Harrington continued: “They claim all authority was delegated to the Fulton County Elections Director based on ‘bylaws’ that ‘do not exist.’ When certifying elections, they have refused to give Board members things like voter lists and ballot recap sheets so they can check if the numbers even match!

“Board members can only go by the word of the Elections Director, otherwise if they saw what the election results are *actually based on* it would lead to “misinformation and distrust in the electoral process”

“I.e. the results are whatever they say they are.”

Your Choice