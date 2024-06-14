War on borax: Ruling establishment wants us to love its products, fear natural remedies they replace

Special to WorldTribune.com, June 14, 2024

Commentary by Joe Schaeffer @Schaeff55

It didn’t get as much attention as the infamous “horse dewormer” smears against ivermectin users, but one of the more bizarre big-box media campaigns waged by the vaccine machinery against Americans seeking to pursue independent health options during the height of the coronavirus hysteria was the hit job on borax.

The establishment’s online disinformation shock troops discovered there were people adding the 100 percent natural substance to baths as a detox protocol for the now-proven harmful ingredients of the experimental mRNA gene therapy misleadingly labeled as vaccines. This was unacceptable. Cue the propaganda blitz.

Reuters “reported” in Nov. 2021:

Online advice encouraging social media users to bathe in a concoction of Epsom salt, Borax, and sea salt to rid themselves of ‘nanotechnology’ apparently present in the COVID-19 vaccines is pointless and potentially harmful according to medical experts. Baths do not have the ability to reverse the effects of a vaccine.

To call it ineffective was not enough. It had to be promulgated that borax can kill humans:

WebMD says the chemical compound, Borax, which is most recognized as a household cleanser “can cause nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea if you ingest it by itself, and large amounts can lead to shock and kidney failure.”

It says the compound is banned in U.S. food products.

A bath with borax can be harmful. According to the National Library of Medicine contact with Borax comes with a variety of risks including skin, eye, and respiratory irritation, shock, digestive problems, infertility, kidney failure and death.

A plethora of brand-name media outlets all sang the same chorus in mind-numbingly perfect harmony.

In an extremely odd vignette, establishment late-night television “entertainer” Stephen Colbert went far out of his way to play his part, decreeing that anybody who used borax to boost their immune systems is “insane”:

*Disclosure: This writer has been taking borax baths since well before the coronahype broke in 2019. I began taking once or twice-weekly baths in 2015 as a tonic for chronic inflammation. I personally believe it has helped immensely. I also use it at times as toothpaste, shampoo/conditioner and have even added a minute amount to bottled water that I sip throughout the day.

This article is not meant to provide medical advice. It is meant to spotlight the ongoing demonization of the inherent right of American citizens to seek natural alternatives to the Big Pharma hegemony.

Curiously, the establishment’s anti-borax operation still rolls on, even after the pandemic frenzy has finally resided.

Bill Gates-funded ABC News slammed borax in an Aug. 2023 Good Morning America health segment:

Borax, a white, powdery substance, has long been a staple in many households as a cleaning agent and laundry detergent booster.

Now, the substance is making the rounds on social media with some people promoting it as a health booster – a trend that doctors say is dangerous.

“As a doctor, I am telling you, very explicitly, do not ever drink [borax] in any amount,” said Dr. Jennifer Ashton, ABC News chief medical correspondent and a board-certified OB-GYN. “It is a toxin. It is a poison.”

Too late, Dr. Ashton. I’ve been doing it for almost a decade now.

One month earlier, Bill Gates-funded NBC News was bashing borax:

[Dr. Kelly] Johnson-Arbor, a toxicology physician and co-medical director at the National Capital Poison Center, routinely writes articles for the center’s website that correct the record about dangerous health fads.

Borax, she said, can cause stomach irritation and potentially result in blue-green vomit or diarrhea if ingested. Over time, it can cause anemia and seizures, she said, and that soaking in borax could cause rashes that make the skin appear as bright pink as a boiled lobster and start to fall off.

Nine years, and my skin hasn’t melted off my body yet.

The Bill Gates-funded Associated Press also chimed in last July with a “fact check” denouncing borax:

CLAIM: Taking borax daily can help with a range of ailments, including osteoporosis, kidney stones, chronic fatigue and erectile dysfunction.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Not only is there no evidence to support purported health benefits touted around the cleaning product, health experts say ingesting borax can be harmful or deadly to humans if swallowed.

Hundreds of borax baths, and I didn’t die suddenly once.

We could point out more Big Media examples, but you get the gist.

A simple question or two should instantly come to mind: Why are multiple major dominant media outlets all making the same argument against a natural compound at the same time? And why is there not even the slightest attempt to be evenhanded about the matter?

The answer is obvious: “Brought to you by Pfizer” isn’t just a funny meme. Big Pharma owns our leading media outlets.

Any American who wants to make individual health decisions today is forced to find information on their own. In truth, this isn’t such a bad development. The days of blindly trusting someone just because they wore a white coat have directly led to the omnipresence of jarringly potent pharmaceuticals in the nation’s bloodstream.

Borax is “a combination of boron, sodium, and oxygen,” WebMD relates. Yes, this is the same WebMD Reuters cited as proof that borax is a deadly chemical agent. “Borax is often found in dry lake beds in places like California’s Death Valley, where the water evaporated and left behind deposits of minerals,” WebMD adds.

Doesn’t sound so spooky all of a sudden, does it?

Human bodies need boron.

“The trace mineral boron is a micronutrient with diverse and vitally important roles in metabolism that render it necessary for plant, animal, and human health, and as recent research suggests, possibly for the evolution of life on Earth,” Lara Pizzorno, senior medical editor at Integrative Medicine Advisors in Seattle, wrote in 2015.

Boron is crucial for bone health, wound healing, regulating sex hormones and preventing Vitamin D deficiency, Pizzorno states.

“Growing evidence from a variety of experimental models shows that boron is a bioactive and beneficial (perhaps essential) element for humans,” a 2011 article published in the Journal of Evidence-Based Complementary & Alternative Medicine asserts.

“Reported beneficial actions of boron include arthritis alleviation or risk reduction, bone growth and maintenance, central nervous system function, cancer risk reduction, hormone facilitation, and immune response, inflammation, and oxidative stress modulation.”

Alternative-medicine advocates list a host of additional health benefits to be gained from borax. Why is the big-box media so determined to pretend this is the stuff of fanatical conspiracy theorists?

Americans have been using borax for medicinal purposes for centuries. The Smithsonian National Museum of American History website features an “1840-1880 Full-size Adult (Plunge) Bathtub” on its website.

“Later in the 19th century, Mary Gay Humphrey in the Woman’s Book recommended bran, oat, or almond meal as accompaniments to the bath. If one had greasy skin, she suggested adding borax or ammonia to the water,” the text accompanying the item reads.

The Death Valley Natural History Association website contains a section on borax mining. Does this sound like something you should be afraid of?

Borax belongs to a group of boron minerals called borates resembling quartz crystals, fibrous cotton balls or earthy white powders. They originated in hot springs or vapors associated with the outpouring of volcanic rocks such as the colorful formations of Artists Drive.

Seeping groundwater formed glassy borate veins in the extinct lakebeds of Furnace Creek and has moved soluble borates to modern salt flats such as the floor of Death Valley. There, evaporation has left a mixed white crust of salt, borax, and alkalies.

Among its many useful purposes, the association notes:

As a mild antiseptic, [borax] is used in disinfectants, gauze, salves and eye-wash. It is also a mold-retarding wash on citrus fruits, leathers and textiles. It is a preservative in cosmetics, glues and foods.

The war on borax is one more plank in a far larger ugly agenda. The ruling progressive elites attempting to fundamentally “transform” human society want us to be afraid of nature and utterly dependent on their patented artificial new life necessities.

