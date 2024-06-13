Ken Paxton scores another major win: Biden transgender policy vacated nationwide

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 13, 2024

A federal court on Tuesday vacated the Biden administration’s attempt to rewrite Title IX to force schools to adopt transgender policies that included allowing individuals to use the restroom or locker room and be able to compete in athletic competition based on their gender identity.

The Biden team’s guidance said schools could be denied federal funding for discriminating against students based on their gender identity or sexual orientation.

The U.S. District Court Northern District of Texas Fort Worth Division issued a permanent injunction against the Title IX rewrite and its enforcement against Texas and its schools. It also vacates the policy nationwide.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the Department of Education in June 2023 for “issuing arbitrary and capricious guidance that unlawfully extended Title IX to include ‘sexual orientation’ and ‘gender identity’ as protected classes.”

“This ruling ensures that no school district in the State of Texas will have to comply with the Biden Administration’s interpretation of Title IX as including gender-identity requirements, including allowing men into women’s restrooms or locker rooms or sports teams, or requiring students or teachers to use pronouns based on gender identity rather than biological sex,” Paxton said in a press release announcing the ruling.

The court order explains: “[The Biden Administration] failed to follow the proper procedures here. Rather than promote the equal opportunity, dignity, and respect that Title IX demands for both biological sexes, [the DOE’s] Guidance Documents do the opposite in an effort to advance an agenda wholly divorced from the text, structure, and contemporary context of Title IX.… Thus, to allow [the Biden Administration’s] unlawful action to stand would be to functionally rewrite Title IX in a way that shockingly transforms American education and usurps a major question from Congress. That is not how our democratic system functions.”

“Joe Biden’s unlawful effort to weaponize Title IX for his extremist agenda has been stopped in its tracks,” Paxton said. “Threatening to withhold education funding by forcing states to accept ‘transgender’ policies that put women in danger was plainly illegal. Texas has prevailed on behalf of the entire nation.”

