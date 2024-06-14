Joe Biden at G7: ‘Losing focus’; ‘worst he’s ever been’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 14, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



The Thursday headline in Corriere Della Sera, Italy’s largest newspaper, reads: “Long pauses, eyes closed, weak voice: Biden and new doubts about health, at the G7”.

Conversations about Joe Biden’s declining health were rampant in foreign and domestic media and on social media after video appearing to show the 81-year-old wandering off from the group of leaders and having to be directed to rejoin them by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Joe Biden appears to wonder off into the distance… With Jill Biden absent her responsibility, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni directed him back to the group pic.twitter.com/3Iszqr9zki — Wendell Husebø (@WendellHusebo) June 13, 2024

Biden has been in Italy this week for the G7 Summit.

A G7 diplomatic source told The Sun’s editor Harry Cole that Biden is the “worst he’s ever been” and that he has been “losing focus” in the G7 sessions.

“He’s very doddery,” Cole said.

Recent polling revealed that 82 percent of Americans harbor concerns about Biden’s physical and mental health.

The 81-year-old has been “losing focus” during the gathering of world leaders in Puglia, Italy, according to well placed diplomatic sources. One told The Sun: “It’s the worst he has ever been”. Another insider added that while the President had shown moments of sharpness and… https://t.co/JkSyv1ITIi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 14, 2024

The Biden campaign quickly launched into damage control.

A campaign spokeswoman attempted to correct the record Friday about the G7 footage that showed Biden wandering away from the other world leaders.

Adrienne Elrod appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe to claim that, at the time, everyone was watching a skydiving demonstration in Borgo Egnazia, and Biden was eager to greet those who had just landed via parachute. According to Elrod, the video edited out the earlier footage that showed the troops, making it appear that the president was wandering off on his own.

The disinformation card was soon played.

“Disinformation is alive and well. We have to use surrogates and voices across the country to combat this and make it clear that not only do we not play this game,” Elrod said. “And look, we’re going to see more of this. This is just the reality of campaigning in 2024. So, we have to combat that disinformation. We have to hit it hard when it happens and make it clear that these are dirty tactics that MAGA Republicans are using because they can’t run on the issues.”

Elrod did not explain how Italian and other foreign press who reported on Biden’s condition could be characterized as “MAGA Republicans.”

