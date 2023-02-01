Reports: Zelensky ordered all Hunter Biden-tied biolab documents destroyed — were they?

by WorldTribune Staff, February 1, 2023

On Feb. 24, 2022, the same day the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky ordered his government to destroy all files it had on the Metabiota biolab that was tied to Hunter Biden, reports say.

Zelensky’s decree called for government operatives to destroy all information on the Ukrainian Research Anti-Plague Institute, Mechnikov Institute of Health of Ukraine, and the Zhytomyr Regional Laboratory Centers of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine. All three worked with Metabiota scientists.

Video from media broadcasts on Feb. 24, 2022 showed a fire in front of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense building in Kyiv.

Whether Zelensky’s operatives actually did burn all the Metabiota files in that fire seen outside of the Ministry of Defense is not known.

Some observers wonder why Zelensky would do such a thing with files that could be beneficial when dealing with the Biden administration.

Conservative commentator Rogan O’Handley (@DC_Draino on Twitter), asked in a Jan. 29 tweet: “Did Zelensky keep some of the more incriminating documents against Hunter at Metabiota and Burisma to use as extortion against Joe Biden to get more money and weapons? We all know the answer.”

The Pentagon in June 2022 admitted that the U.S. government has supported 46 biological research facilities in Ukraine over the past 20 years. Metabiota is one of them.

The Gateway Pundit on Tuesday published documents from Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell” which discuss his connections to Metabiota.

On June 14, 2022, “Clandestine’s Newsletter” on substack.com published the decree from Zelensky ordering the destruction of the Metabiota files.

Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners (RSTP), the firm led by Hunter Biden, was a lead financial backer of Metabiota, a pandemic tracking and response firm that had partnered with EcoHealth Alliance and the Wuhan Institute of Virology, according to a report by independent media outlet The National Pulse.

“Former Managing Director and co-founder of RSTP Neil Callahan – a name that appears many times on Hunter Biden’s hard drive – also sits on Metabiota’s Board of Advisors,” the report noted.

Remember when the Pentagon confirmed the US partnered w/46 Ukrainian Bioweapon labs? And Hunter Biden secured millions for 1 of the labs – Metabiota? Well now we have a 2/24/22 letter from Zelensky ordering the destruction of all gov’t files for Metabiota I’m sure it’s nothing pic.twitter.com/KUZhgcHPoc — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) January 29, 2023

