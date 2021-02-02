Reports: Predator heading anti-Trump Lincoln Project protected by colleagues, media

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, February 2, 2021

John Weaver is, according to the New York Times, a serial pervert. A first class degenerate.

But to opponents of Donald Trump, Weaver is and always will be a hero.

Weaver is co-founder of the anti-Trump Lincoln Project. He wholeheartedly advocated for and worked to ensure the defeat of Trump in the 2020 election.

In the eyes of the destroy Trump brigade in U.S. politics and corporate media, that made Weaver their golden boy.

They had his back, shielded him despite knowing exactly what he was, and gave him carte blanche to be and do whatever he wanted.

According to The New York Times, Weaver offered young men professional support in exchange for sex. The report also accused Weaver of cultivating a non-sexual online relationship with a 14-year-old boy and then engaging in “sexual banter” with him after his 18th birthday.

Weaver had reportedly told one young man that he would “spoil you when we see each other” and “help you other times. Give advice, counsel, help with bills. You help me … sensually.”

On Jan. 31, the Lincoln Project released a statement claiming that Weaver “led a secret life that was built on a foundation of deception at every level,” and calling him “a predator, a liar, and an abuser.”

According to American Conservative writer Ryan James Girdusky, who first broke the story of Weaver’s predatory life, the Lincoln Project’s statement is false. Girdusky said the Lincoln Project did know about the allegations against Weaver.

“This statement by the @ProjectLincoln is an absolute lie,” Girdusky tweeted. “Members did know. Young men approached them about the accusations. Members knew I was writing the story and warned John Weaver.”

Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley noted: “If the rule of thumb is to believe the accusers, then Weaver‘s a sitting duck in a very open pond. So, too, is the whole Project Lincoln organization.

“After all, Project Lincoln already has deception wound tightly within its mission: it pretends to be conservative, pretends to be a voice for Republicans, pretends as if it’s a defender of the GOP way. Really, it’s just a group of Republicans In Name Only who serve Democrat interests and do Democrat Party bidding.”

Another Lincoln Project co-founder, George Conway, was ridiculed on Monday for the “laughable” claim that he barely knew Weaver, Fox News reported.

“It’s terrible and awful and appalling and unfathomable, I, I didn’t know John very well. I frankly only spoke to him a couple of times on the phone early on in the Lincoln Project. It’s almost, I don’t even know what to say. It’s just terrible,” Conway told MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski. “It leaves me speechless, frankly.”

Brzezinski didn’t bother to ask a follow-up question.

In Dec. 2019, Weaver and Conway co-wrote a New York Times op-ed headlined, “We Are Republicans, and We Want Trump Defeated.”

Fox News contributor and The Hill media columnist Joe Concha condemned Conway’s comment as “laughable” and accused Weaver’s now-former colleague of lying.

“You didn’t know him very well? You co-founded this Lincoln Project thingy, raised more than $80 million last year going into the election and, oh by the way, there is an op-ed in The New York Times that you co-wrote with Mr. Weaver,” Concha said Monday on “The Faulkner Focus.”

In a Feb. 1 report for American Greatness, Debra Heine noted:

According to one young man Girdusky spoke with, he “reached out” to Lincoln Project co-founder Mike Madrid and Lincoln Project’s social media “guru” Keith Edwards about the accusations, and they never responded. Lincoln Project Executive Director Sarah Lenti. Girdusky allegedly told him she knew about the accusations, and “brushed it off.”

Now it is emerging that Weaver’s “secret life” has been hidden by denizens of the D.C. Swamp for almost two decades.

In a Nov. 2004 report on Republican political operative Karl Rove, The Atlantic noted:

Another example of Rove’s methods involves a former ally of Rove’s from Texas, John Weaver, who, coincidentally, managed McCain’s bid in 2000. Many Republican operatives in Texas tell the story of another close race of sorts: a competition in the 1980s to become the dominant Republican consultant in Texas. In 1986 Weaver and Rove both worked on Bill Clements’s successful campaign for governor, after which Weaver was named executive director of the state Republican Party. Both were emerging as leading consultants, but Weaver’s star seemed to be rising faster. The details vary slightly according to which insider tells the story, but the main point is always the same: after Weaver went into business for himself and lured away one of Rove’s top employees, Rove spread a rumor that Weaver had made a pass at a young man at a state Republican function.

The report wrote off Rove’s accusation as a lie.

Breitbart News noted in a Jan. 31 report that Daily Beast editor-at-large Molly Jong-Fast allegedly knew Weaver had been sending sexually explicit messages to nearly a dozen young men, in which he offered them career advice and jobs in exchange for sexual favors.

“According to several mutual friends, [Molly Jong-Fast] heard I had this story back in the early summer. And that it was circulating several outlets,” tweeted Girdusky.

“Molly Jong-Fast kept her mouth shut after she learned that one of her Lincoln Project sexual predator pals was targeting young boys,” commented GOP strategist Arthur Schwartz.

“Per [Ryan Girdusky], who originally broke the story about John Weaver grooming young boys, [Molly Jong-Fast], who co-hosts a Podcast with Lincoln Project co-founder [Rick Wilson] for [The Daily Beast], got wind of his story and tipped off the Lincoln Project to protect their pedo buddy,” tweeted Donald Trump Jr.

Breitbart News noted: “As for Jong-Fast, the Daily Beast editor-at-large has not released a statement clarifying whether she had previous knowledge or what her opinion is on the matter.”

Conservative activists are now demanding to know how many of Weaver’s colleagues at the Lincoln Project knew about his predatory behavior.

