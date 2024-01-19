Reports: New J6 evidence points to feds’ involvement in planting pipe bombs, inciting violence

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 19, 2024

Federal agents have been able to track down and arrest hundreds of individuals who were at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 with nothing more than short, grainy video or photographic evidence.

But, somehow, the individual who planted pipe bombs at DNC and RNC headquarters who is seen in extensive video footage remains at large.

How is this possible? And why the lack of curiosity by the corporate media?

New evidence obtained by Revolver News and Blaze Media points to the possibility the pipe bombs were planted by the feds themselves.

Revolver’s Darren Beattie, who has been on top of the pipe bomb story since day one, revealed newly released footage in an interview with Tucker Carlson posted to X on Thursday (see below).

On the official Democrat “false narrative” of Jan. 6, Beattie told Carlson that independent media and investigators “are so close to destroying that narrative” if the Speaker, key officials step up. “Very close. Unfinished business.”

Beattie said the “rest of the Republicans” are needed to apply pressure.

Carlson noted Beattie’s non-journalism background and yet “remarkably detailed” reporting which has been far superior to legacy media’s.

Beattie went on to wonder why Biden’s major 3rd anniversary of J6 major speech not focus on the fact Kamala Harris could have been killed by the pipe bomb? Why would she not be interested in calling attention to her presence that night at DNC HQ?

(See video below and Beattie’s extensive coverage at Revolver News.)

During testimony before the House Judiciary Committee in July of last year, FBI Director Christopher Wray refused to answer questions from Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie about the suspect who planted the pipe bombs on Jan. 5.

The FBI has not located the suspect, which critics said they found interesting considering the bureau has used GPS data to track down and arrest hundreds of Trump supporters who were standing outside the U.S. Capitol on J6. The FBI claimed in June of last year that the cell phone data of the alleged bomber was corrupted.

Wray refused to discuss the bizarre circumstances surrounding the pipe bombs’ discovery and the corrupted phone data that could have helped identify the bomber.

“We can handle classified information and we fund your department so you need to provide that,” Rep. Massie said to Wray.

Wray insisted he couldn’t answer any questions because of an “ongoing investigation.”

Meanwhile, Louisiana Republican Rep. Clay Higgins said the Department of Justice is withholding exculpatory evidence from police video and audio recordings that reveal hundreds of undercover law enforcement officers were among the protesters at the U.S. Capitol on J6, and helped incite the violence that occurred.

Higgins is seeking more than the closed-circuit security footage. He wants the DOJ to make public police body camera footage, cellphone video, Go-Pro-type recordings and transcripts of preserved police radio traffic.

“To the extent that I’ve been able to put my own two eyes on some of that evidence, there’s a common thread that is woven amongst the evidence that the DOJ conceals,” Higgins told The Washington Times.

The “common thread,” according to Higgins, is the FBI and DOJ lawyers using video to prosecute Jan. 6 protesters but refusing to identify people caught on the same video engaged in the same activity. He suspects those being protected by the feds are undercover agents and informants.

It seems likely that government officials were involved in planting pipe bombs in Washington, DC three years ago, as part of an effort to keep Donald Trump from running for president again. Darren Beattie has details. pic.twitter.com/jsM5jCDeBd — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 18, 2024

