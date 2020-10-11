Reports: Man arrested in murder of Patriot Rally demonstrator has history of leftist activism

by WorldTribune Staff, October 11, 2020

The man arrested by Denver police in the shooting death of a Patriot Rally demonstrator has a history of leftist activism, reports say.

Matthew Dolloff, 30, was being held on suspicion of first degree murder and was booked into the Denver jail system early Sunday.

The incident occurred Saturday during a meetup between a Black Lives Matter/Antifa group and pro-police counter demonstrators in Denver.

Some mainstream media reports say that the pro-police demonstrator was shot after he sprayed mace. But independent media and citizen journalists have reported that the shooter had already drawn his gun before the mace was sprayed.

The Denver Police claimed in a social media post that Dolloff was at the scene of the dueling protests as a “private security guard” and that he has no affiliation with Antifa.

“This is hard to believe in light of Dolloff’s extreme leftist social media content,” Richard Moorhead noted in a report for Big League Politics. “After all, isn’t Antifa merely an idea, in the words of Democratic nominee Joe Biden?”

Denver’s 9News reported that Dolloff was “contracted through Pinkerton by 9NEWS. It has been the practice of 9NEWS for a number of months to contract private security to accompany staff at protests.”

Independent media and citizen journalists who poured over Dolloff’s social media presence found he was a supporter of the Occupy Movement, which is closely tied to Antifa.

Yesterday in Denver a Conservative was executed by Matt Dolloff @DenverPolice claim he has no connections to ANTIFA, but that’s not what the evidence says. This is a thread EXPOSING the truth behind the murder. pic.twitter.com/mxE5VqPsmi — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) October 11, 2020

In one post, Dolloff referred to the Trump presidency as a “fascist dictatorship.” He also shared content from leftist MSNBC personality Keith Olbermann, who recently called for Trump supporters to be “purged” from American society.

Charged Denver shooter Matthew Doloff’s views on Trump supporters. pic.twitter.com/7eB7wVOhsZ — Richard (@Wildman_AZ) October 11, 2020

The Black Lives Matter-Antifa “Soup Drive” rally was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday and the counter-protest Patriot Rally was set to begin at 3 p.m., according to local reports.

Reports cited witnesses as saying that cans of soup that were donated for the “Soup Drive” were being thrown at police by the Black Lives Matter/Antifa group.

