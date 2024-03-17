Reports: Florida prepares for wave of Haitian illegals green-lighted by Team Biden

by WorldTribune Staff, March 17, 2024

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has deployed over 250 additional officers and soldiers and over a dozen air and sea craft to the state’s southern coast as a wave of some 300,000 illegal aliens from Haiti is anticipated.

Todd Bensman, of the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS), told Steve Bannon’s War Room that a well-placed source in U.S. Customs and Border Protection has said that Team Biden has directed the U.S. Coast Guard to essentially provide an escort to the vessels the illegals are traveling on.

According to Intelligence sources, the U.S. Coast Guard has been ordered to allow illegal migrants from Haiti to enter the U.S. through southern Florida. So we’re just going to welcome the cannibals with open arms? pic.twitter.com/lcj7Uzv7CB — Rob (@_ROB_29) March 14, 2024

“Illegal immigrants feel empowered to enter the sovereign territory of the United States because of the federal government’s refusal to diligently enforce our immigration laws and protect the integrity of the border. When a state faces the possibility of invasion, it has the right and duty to defend its territory and people. Under Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida will act,” DeSantis’s office said in a statement.

Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz said: “I don’t want southeast Florida to become Haiti. I am calling on Joe Biden to do the right thing and declare an anticipated state of mass migration over water. That way we could get naval vessels in the Florida straits to deter the thousands of incoming Haitians before they invade the United States.”

Meanwhile, the prime minister who Team Biden helped to install in Haiti, Ariel Henry, as resigned and fled to Puerto Rico.

The crisis in Haiti has grown more and more severe, with the Prime Minister resigning early Tuesday morning and gangs taking over, further inciting violence and terror. Instead of our administration and State Department working to evacuate Americans, who are trying to make a… pic.twitter.com/3A7F4eiRre — Rep. Cory Mills 🇺🇸 (@RepMillsPress) March 14, 2024

Revolver News noted: “when all is said and done, President Trump was the one who got the Haiti situation spot on. And what did he get for it? Mockery and ridicule from the Left. But once again, he was absolutely right.”

How it started: How it’s going: pic.twitter.com/V3cKoil0Lh — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 10, 2024

Haiti is on the brink of collapse. The jails have been emptied, bloodthirsty gangs patrol the streets and the now-resigned Prime Minister fled for his life to Puerto Rico. We spent $6 billion in Haiti – what happened? All Primetime can find is a “gender inclusive” police force…… pic.twitter.com/a8NS0EGOnb — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) March 14, 2024

