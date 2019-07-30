Reports: Comey team covertly spied on new president; FBI ‘slow-rolling’ release of Strzok messages

by WorldTribune Staff, July 30, 2019

The Department of Justice has evidence that ex-FBI Director James Comey was “running a covert operation” against President Donald Trump, an investigative report says.

DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz “will soon file a report with evidence indicating that Comey was misleading the president,” sources told RealClearInvestigations. “Even as he repeatedly assured Trump that he was not a target, the former director was secretly trying to build a conspiracy case against the president, while at times acting as an investigative agent.”

Horowitz’s report is expected to be released in early September.

Officials briefed on Horowitz’s investigation of possible FBI misconduct said Comey was essentially “running a covert operation against” the president, starting with a private “defensive briefing” he gave Trump just weeks before his inauguration, the report said.

The officials said Horowitz has examined high-level FBI text messages and other communications indicating Comey was actually conducting a “counterintelligence assessment” of Trump during the January 2017 meeting in New York at which Comey had assured Trump he was not a target.

Comey also “had an agent inside the White House who reported back to FBI headquarters about Trump and his aides,” the report said, citing officials familiar with the matter.

The report noted: “Although Comey took many actions on his own, he was not working in isolation. One focus of Horowitz’s inquiry is the private Jan. 6, 2017, briefing Comey gave the president-elect in New York about material in the Democratic-commissioned dossier compiled by ex-British intelligence officer Christopher Steele. Reports of that meeting were used days later by BuzzFeed, CNN and other outlets as a news hook for reporting on the dossier’s lascivious and unsubstantiated claims.

“Comey’s meeting with Trump took place one day after the FBI director met in the Oval Office with President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden to discuss how to brief Trump — a meeting attended by National Security Adviser Susan Rice, Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson, Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and National Intelligence Director James Clapper, who would soon go to work for CNN.”

Former FBI counterintelligence agent and lawyer Mark Wauck said the FBI lacked legal grounds to treat Trump as a suspect. “They had no probable cause against Trump himself for ‘collusion’ or espionage,” he said. “They were scrambling to come up with anything to hang a hat on, but had found nothing.”

Meanwhile, Judicial Watch announced that U.S. District Court Judge Reggie B. Walton last week ordered a hearing on Tuesday, July 30 regarding the rate of production of emails, text messages, and other communications between former FBI official Peter Strzok and former FBI attorney Lisa Page.

“The Court scheduled the hearing to discuss whether ‘Upon further consideration, the Court is concerned that the processing rate adopted by the Court may be inadequate.’ The Court’s July 24th order follows a joint status report by the FBI and Judicial Watch that discloses that only 6,000 of almost 20,000 responsive records have been processed since May 2018.”

“The FBI has been slow-rolling the release of Page-Strzok communications and is still hiding all their infamous text messages,” says Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton. “We hope the Court recognizes the public interest in ensuring the FBI quickly releases key documents about the biggest scandal in American history — the Spygate abuses targeting President Trump.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us:

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments