Report: YouTube series instructs kids on cross-sex hormones, breast removal

by WorldTribune Staff, November 17, 2019

The “Sex-Ed School” series on YouTube, which has not been banned, says it is “a fun new web series for kids to get real info from experts and discover all the answers they want to know now.”

One of the “experts” seen in the Canada-based program is Kaleb, a trans man who informs children ages 9 to 12 about how they can take cross-sex hormones and have their breasts removed.

“Sex-Ed School” says it is “a safe place where kids can talk openly & honestly about sexuality, the body & healthy relationships!”

“Healthy” relationships “apparently includes a biological woman with gender dysphoria, named ‘Kaleb,’ who teaches children about the process of taking cross-sex hormones and having a double mastectomy to appear more like a male,” Breitbart News noted in a Nov. 16 report.

One young boy in the video asks Kaleb: “If you were a girl when you were little, how did you change to become like a boy?”

“So, in my 20s, for my personal journey, I started with hormones, which is what changed my voice a bit, and it changes your body a little bit,” Kaleb replied.

Another boy said: “Like now that you have a bit of a beard.”

“Yeah,” said Kaleb. “So, that is because I’m on testosterone.”

Another boy asked: “So, do you have male or female parts.”

“I’m sure a lot of people are wondering that,” “Kaleb” responded. “For me, personally, I have had top surgery, which means I had the ‘technical term’ is a double mastectomy. So, I did have my breasts removed. I have scars on my chest. Then, I really only talk about what’s in my pants if people are getting in there.”

The co-hosts of “Sex-Ed School”, Nadine Thornhill and Eva Bloom, both have extensive backgrounds working with Planned Parenthood, the Breitbart report said.

In the video, Kaleb is also seen playing a game with the children called “Musical Biological Sex Chairs.” The game has the children sit in different kinds of chairs, some of which were supposedly “uncomfortable.” Kaleb asked the children to get up and walk around while she rang a bell. When the bell stopped, they had to find a seat.

“Everybody has bodies, everybody has vessels, and these chairs are like various vessels, like various bodies,” Kaleb said. “Some of us feel very comfortable in some of our cushy chairs, and some are like, ‘This would be better if I had a pillow on it.’ And some are like, ‘No, this is not good for me.’ ”

Sexualising children with sex education. Step 4: Gender Queering continued. Taking a room full of confident grounded kids and whacking them so hard in the head with a mental stick they can barely speak. Education 2019. Video 2 of 2 pic.twitter.com/QCMayQvOOn — Questioning LGBT/CSE Education (@QuestionLGBTedu) November 10, 2019

