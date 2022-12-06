Report: Xi Jinping personally greenlighted Bidens’ meetings on energy deal

by WorldTribune Staff, December 6, 2022

Chinese leader Xi Jinping played a personal role in “approving meetings” of the Biden family’s joint venture with a Chinese energy firm, according to the Marco Polo group’s investigation into the Hunter Biden laptop.

Prospective meetings between Joe Biden and CEFC China Energy Company Limited chairman Ye Jianming “were to be approved by Xi Jinping himself, who they called the ‘No. 1,’ and the daily operations were overseen by Zang Jianjun,” the report says.

In early 2015, Hunter Biden and his partners began setting up a deal with CEFC Energy, whose founder, Ye, was the former deputy secretary-general of a branch of a CCP-funded organization known as the China Association for International Friendly Contact (CAIFC). According to a U.S. government commission report, CAIFC is a “front organization” that “performs dual roles of intelligence collection and conducting propaganda and perception management campaigns.”

Hunter Biden began working with CEFC Energy in 2017. CEFC at the time was China’s largest private oil and gas company, with more than $41 billion in revenue and nearly 50,000 employees.

The deal involved half-ownership of a holding company that was expected to provide Biden with more than $10 million a year.

Ye, who had ties to the Chinese military and intelligence service, hasn’t been seen since being taken into custody by Chinese authorities in early 2018, and CEFC went bankrupt earlier this year, according to reports.

Hunter Biden wrote that Ye had sweetened the terms of an earlier, three-year consulting contract with CEFC that was to pay him $10 million annually “for introductions alone.”

“Perhaps more incredible than Joe’s involvement in the planned joint venture was Xi Jinping’s covert oversight of the deal,” Garret Ziegler, the Marco Polo group’s founder, said.

Text messages from Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, confirmed to Marco Polo that the reference to “no 1” in a text message on the CEFC deal refers to Xi. In other words, CEFC Chairman Ye would only meet with Joe Biden if he first got approval from Xi.

James Gilliar of the international consulting firm J2cR told Bobulinski: “As I know chairman [Ye] will come to meet VP [Joe] if he gets approval from no 1 [Xi], [but] I think otherwise he wouldn’t[.]”

Bobulinski expressed concerns about the Bidens’ ability to overrule him on corporate decisions, to which Hunter shot back with fervor:

“Tony that is what Zhang [sic] implied – they are both [Zang and Ye] coming to be MY partner [—] to be partners with the Bidens. He [Zang] has implied that the #1 [Xi] has made that clear and available to him.”

Along with a party to the messages confirming to Marco Polo that multiple allusions were to Xi himself, other direct references (such as Hunter referring to Joe as “my Chairman” and Gilliar warning Bobulinski to “not mention Joe being involved” except when “face to face” (because the Bidens were “paranoid”) “are more than enough” to refute Gilliar’s insistence to the Wall Street Journal that “Joe Biden was not involved,” Ziegler said.

When Bobulinski expressed concern about the Bidens’ ability to overrule him on corporate decisions, Hunter let Bobulinski know that CEFC’s Ye and Zang were in business “to be partners with the Bidens” and that “the #1 (Xi Jinping) has made that clear…”

Marco Polo’s report details how the Biden family split up ownership shares of the CEFC Energy deal between Hunter Biden, Jim Biden, and Joe Biden.

“Just two days after Yy’s meeting with the Rothschilds, Gilliar — who was a key spoke in the CCP’s wheel of ‘elite capture’ in the Czech Republic — sent an email to Bobulinski (with Hunter ccd) about the group’s expected renumeration [sic] packages,” Marco Polo noted.

Hunter was to receive an $850,000 salary and 10% of the holding company’s shares for Joe, who Gilliar referred to as “the big guy.”

In response, Hunter said that he “need[ed] a hell of a lot more” than $850k.

Along with Bobulinski’s confirmation, there were other references to Joe Biden as the “the big guy” on the Hunter Biden Laptop.

After a 13-month investigation into Hunter Biden’s Laptop, Marco Polo released a 630-page report in October with 2,020 citations that fully document 459 crimes committed by the Biden family and their business associates.

The detailed report, which was sent to District Attorneys, U.S. Attorneys, and all 535 members of the House and the Senate, includes 140 alleged business-related crimes, 191 sex-related offenses, and 128 drug-related crimes.

