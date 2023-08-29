Report: Whistleblower details huge spike in myocarditis cases in military after rollout of Covid jab

by WorldTribune Staff, August 29, 2023

A U.S. Navy medical officer is going public with data from a Pentagon medical database showing a spike in the rate of myocarditis and other ailments in the military in 2021 after the rollout of the Covid shots, a report said.

Lt. Ted Macie, an active-duty Navy Medical Service Corps officer, told The Epoch Times that he began “keeping an eye on” a defense medical database when another whistleblower alerted him to an increase in health-related incidents in the winter of 2021/2022.

Data from the Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) showed that diagnoses of myocarditis, a form of heart inflammation, increased by 130.5 percent in 2021 when compared to the average in the years from 2016 to 2020.

“All four of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the United States can cause myocarditis, according to U.S. officials. COVID-19 can also cause myocarditis, though some experts say that the data on that front is weaker,” The Epoch Times report said.

In 2021, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin mandated the vaccines for all military personnel. The mandate remained in place until Congress forced its withdrawal in late 2022.

The DMED data also showed spikes in diagnoses of pulmonary embolism (41.2 percent), blood clots in the lungs, ovarian dysfunction (38.2 percent), and “complications and ill-defined descriptions of heart disease” (37.7 percent).

The whistleblower also revealed data showing a substantial rise in accidents, assaults, self-harm, and suicide attempts in the military in 2021, compared to the average from 2016 to 2021, the report said.

This includes a 147 percent increase in intentional self-harm incidents among service members and an 828 percent increase in injuries from assaults.

The Epoch Times report noted that, since word spread that Macie was the only active-duty member at his command who didn’t receive the Covid jab and was actively suing the secretary of defense, Macie said that people began to come to him in confidence to tell him about adverse reactions, which they were convinced were “from the shot.”

Macie said he plans to bring the additional data he kept up his chain of command “with the aim of a resolution and validation for injured service members.”

“But I’m not holding my breath,” he said.

Please Support Real Journalism

Hello! . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish