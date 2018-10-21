Report: Washington Post knowingly ran false information in continuing Kavanaugh coverage

by WorldTribune Staff, October 19, 2018

The Washington Post ran with a story suggesting that Georgetown Prep was hiring a director of alumni relations to handle the fallout from the confirmation hearings of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh despite a spokesperson for the school telling the Post the job posting was listed before any accusations were made against Kavanaugh, a report said.

The Post’s Emily Heil reported [‘Kavanaugh’s alma mater Georgetown Prep is hiring a director of alumni relations’] on Oct. 18 that Georgetown Prep, which Kavanaugh is a graduate of, posted the advertisement for the position in the past week even though she was informed prior to publication by school spokesperson Patrick Coyle that the position was posted in July.

Heil had written to Coyle: “Just thought it was interesting, given all the attention that your alums have been getting recently. I wondered if the job had been posted before or after the Kavanaugh hearings, and anything else you can tell me about it.”

Coyle responded within eight minutes, telling Heil in the second sentence of his email response that the job was “posted in July 2018.”

The exchange was reported by Daily Caller, citing emails obtained by @AG_Conservative.

After Heil’s article was posted with the false claim that the job was posted in the past week, Coyle asked for a correction.

“I noted in my message below that the Director of Alumni Relations position was posted in July 2018,” Coyle said. “Your article says, ‘The listing went up after Georgetown alumni were very much in the news.’ This is not true and I, in fact, gave you the month in which the position was posted. Please correct your story immediately,” Coyle demanded.

The Post added a correction to the top of the story that said, “A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that Georgetown Prep posted a job listing this week for a director of alumni relations. The school began advertising for the position in July.”

Heil then tweeted: “This was a completely unintentional error — I read right over the date in haste. Story was corrected and correction is noted.”

The corrected story still tied the alumni director position to the Kavanaugh hearings, and Heil continued to claim the job post is newsworthy regardless of when it was posted.

Heil tweeted: “— I would have written the item no matter the date the job was posted — I really did miss the response about the date — I KNOW I shouldn’t have, but that’s what mistakes are — I don’t mean to sound blasé about a correction. Believe me, I hate them\have kicked myself plenty over it”

Many in the Twitterverse called Heil out, however, noting that Coyle was clear in his email that the job listing was posted in July. The sexual assault accusations against Kavanaugh were not made public until his confirmation hearings had commenced in September.

