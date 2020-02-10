Report: Virginia authorities won’t rule out door-to-door enforcement on suppressor ban

FPI / February 10, 2020

Included in Democrats’ new gun control legislation in Virginia is a ban on firearm suppressors.

Virginia State police did not rule out going door-to-door to enforce a suppressor ban if it passes the state legislature and is signed by Gov. Ralph Northam, a report said.

Breitbart News reported on Monday that it had called the Virginia State Police and asked specifically about the suppressor ban, which was passed as part of House Bill 961 by the House Public Safety Committee on Friday and now goes to the full House of Delegates for a vote on Tuesday which is expected to pass.

Asked if enforcement of the ban would include police going door-to-door, the public relations official did not respond with a direct answer “yes” or “no,” Breitbart Second Amendment writer AWR Hawkins noted. The official said, “[No laws] have gone into effect, no laws have been formalized or finalized.”

The official said they do not “do the speculation because nothing’s been passed into formal law,” but made clear that their job is to “enforce and comply with the laws” once they are on the books, Hawkins noted.

The legislation which bans suppressors also bans “high capacity” magazines. Breitbart News did not ask the Virginia State Police about going door-to-door to collect magazines.

The NRA’s Institute for Legislative Action said “the Committee Substitute for House Bill 961 is a comprehensive ban on many commonly-owned semi-automatic firearms, suppressors, and standard capacity magazines. Though the committee amended the bill to allow citizens to keep currently owned firearms and suppressors, confiscation is undoubtedly still the end goal. There is no option for citizens to keep their lawfully acquired magazines with capacities greater than twelve rounds, forcing millions of Virginians to dispose of their property, become a felon, or surrender them to the government.”

