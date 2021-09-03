Report: Video shows ‘traffickers’ dumping thousands of ballots in Georgia drop boxes in ‘middle of the night’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 3, 2021

Georgia state officials have video of 240 Democrat “ballot traffickers” dumping tens of thousands of ballots into drop boxes “in the middle of the night,” radio host John Fredricks reported on Friday.

The “traffickers” dumped the ballots in multiple locations across the state, Fredericks said on Steve Bannon’s War Room. They were filmed emptying their backpacks of ballots into the drop boxes.

“All hell is about to break loose,” Fredericks said.

Ballot harvesting is illegal in Georgia.

True the Vote is leading an investigation into the ballot “trafficking,” Breitbart News reported on Aug. 24.

“From this we have thus far developed precise patterns of life for 242 suspected ballot traffickers in Georgia and 202 traffickers in Arizona,” a True The Vote’s document says, Breitbart reported. “According to the data, each trafficker went to an average of 23 ballot dropboxes.”

From the Breitbart report:

A document that the group’s founder Catherine Engelbrecht circulated to prospective donors, obtained by Breitbart News, details several facets of the investigation — which centers on what the group describes as the collection of cell phone GPS ping data in key election hotspots around the country including Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. When reached and asked to comment on the forthcoming investigation, Engelbrecht confirmed the authenticity of the document and its contents but declined further comment at this time. The document says that True The Vote has spent the last several months since late last year collecting more than 27 terabytes of geospatial and temporal data — a total of 10 trillion cell phone pings — between Oct. 1 and Nov. 6 in targeted areas in Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The data includes geofenced points of interest like ballot dropbox locations, as well as UPS stores and select government, commercial, and non-governmental organization (NGO) facilities. In other words, what the document says is that True The Vote was able to take cell phone ping data on a mass wide scale and piece together that several people — suspected ballot harvesters — were making multiple trips to multiple drop boxes, raising potential legal questions in a number of these states.

GEORGIA!🍑🚨 @GaSecofState filed a FOIA request Thursday seeking communications between the DOJ & different groups/individuals such as Stacey Abrams, the Southern Poverty Law Center, Common Cause, Campaign Legal Center, & others challenging SB202. @RealAmVoice pic.twitter.com/e5g2DsLp0a — Heather Mullins – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) (@TalkMullins) September 2, 2021

